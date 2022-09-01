Trending:
MLS Glance

The Associated Press
September 1, 2022 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Philadelphia
16
4
9
57
61
21

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 16 4 9 57 61 21
CF Montréal 15 9 4 49 49 42
New York 13 8 8 47 45 34
New York City FC 13 9 6 45 50 34
Orlando City 12 10 6 42 35 40
Columbus 9 6 12 39 37 31
Inter Miami CF 10 12 6 36 35 46
Cincinnati 8 8 11 35 45 48
New England 8 9 11 35 39 42
Toronto FC 9 13 7 34 44 49
Atlanta 8 11 9 33 40 46
Charlotte FC 10 16 2 32 34 44
Chicago 8 13 7 31 28 38
D.C. United 7 17 4 25 32 59

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 18 7 3 57 57 32
Austin FC 15 7 6 51 60 39
Minnesota United 13 10 5 44 44 40
FC Dallas 11 8 10 43 40 33
Nashville 11 9 9 42 45 37
Real Salt Lake 11 8 9 42 38 36
Portland 9 8 12 39 47 46
LA Galaxy 11 11 5 38 44 40
Vancouver 9 12 7 34 32 49
Seattle 10 15 3 33 38 39
Colorado 8 12 8 32 38 50
Houston 8 15 5 29 35 46
Sporting Kansas City 8 15 5 29 31 49
San Jose 6 12 9 27 42 55

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, August 26

Austin FC 4, Los Angeles FC 1

Portland 2, Seattle 1

Saturday, August 27

Minnesota 2, Houston 1

New York 3, Miami 1

Columbus 2, Cincinnati 2, tie

Philadelphia 6, Colorado 0

CF Montréal 2, Chicago 0

Toronto FC 2, Charlotte FC 0

Sporting Kansas City 1, San Jose 0

Real Salt Lake 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Nashville 3, Vancouver 0

Sunday, August 28

Atlanta 3, D.C. United 2

Orlando City 2, New York City FC 1

LA Galaxy 2, New England 1

Wednesday, August 31

Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

Columbus 1, Miami 0

New York 1, CF Montréal 0

Chicago 0, New England 0, tie

LA Galaxy 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

D.C. United 2, New York City FC 1

Houston 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Nashville 4, Colorado 1

Orlando City 3, Seattle 2

Real Salt Lake 3, Minnesota 0

Portland 2, Austin FC 1

Saturday, September 3

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 4

Atlanta at Portland, 5:30 p.m.

Colorado at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at New England, 8 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 7

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

Friday, September 9

Columbus at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 10

New York City FC at Charlotte FC, 1 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.

New England at New York, 6 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, September 13

Chicago at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Miami, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

