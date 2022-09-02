All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA
Philadelphia
16
4
9
57
61
21
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|16
|4
|9
|57
|61
|21
|CF Montréal
|15
|9
|4
|49
|49
|42
|New York
|13
|8
|8
|47
|45
|34
|New York City FC
|13
|9
|6
|45
|50
|34
|Orlando City
|12
|10
|6
|42
|35
|40
|Columbus
|9
|6
|12
|39
|37
|31
|Inter Miami CF
|10
|12
|6
|36
|35
|46
|Cincinnati
|8
|8
|11
|35
|45
|48
|New England
|8
|9
|11
|35
|39
|42
|Toronto FC
|9
|13
|7
|34
|44
|49
|Atlanta
|8
|11
|9
|33
|40
|46
|Charlotte FC
|10
|16
|2
|32
|34
|44
|Chicago
|8
|13
|7
|31
|28
|38
|D.C. United
|7
|17
|4
|25
|32
|59
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|18
|7
|3
|57
|57
|32
|Austin FC
|15
|7
|6
|51
|60
|39
|Minnesota United
|13
|10
|5
|44
|44
|40
|FC Dallas
|11
|8
|10
|43
|40
|33
|Nashville
|11
|9
|9
|42
|45
|37
|Real Salt Lake
|11
|8
|9
|42
|38
|36
|Portland
|9
|8
|12
|39
|47
|46
|LA Galaxy
|11
|11
|5
|38
|44
|40
|Vancouver
|9
|12
|7
|34
|32
|49
|Seattle
|10
|15
|3
|33
|38
|39
|Colorado
|8
|12
|8
|32
|38
|50
|Houston
|8
|15
|5
|29
|35
|46
|Sporting Kansas City
|8
|15
|5
|29
|31
|49
|San Jose
|6
|12
|9
|27
|42
|55
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Friday, August 26
Austin FC 4, Los Angeles FC 1
Portland 2, Seattle 1
Saturday, August 27
Minnesota 2, Houston 1
New York 3, Miami 1
Columbus 2, Cincinnati 2, tie
Philadelphia 6, Colorado 0
CF Montréal 2, Chicago 0
Toronto FC 2, Charlotte FC 0
Sporting Kansas City 1, San Jose 0
Real Salt Lake 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Nashville 3, Vancouver 0
Sunday, August 28
Atlanta 3, D.C. United 2
Orlando City 2, New York City FC 1
LA Galaxy 2, New England 1
Wednesday, August 31
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1
Columbus 1, Miami 0
New York 1, CF Montréal 0
Chicago 0, New England 0, tie
LA Galaxy 2, Toronto FC 2, tie
D.C. United 2, New York City FC 1
Houston 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Nashville 4, Colorado 1
Orlando City 3, Seattle 2
Real Salt Lake 3, Minnesota 0
Portland 2, Austin FC 1
Saturday, September 3
FC Dallas at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 4
Atlanta at Portland, 5:30 p.m.
Colorado at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.
Orlando City at Miami ppd.
New York City FC at New England, 8 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 7
Cincinnati at New York City FC, 8 p.m.
Friday, September 9
Columbus at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 10
New York City FC at Charlotte FC, 1 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.
New England at New York, 6 p.m.
Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Austin FC at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, September 13
Chicago at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Miami, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
New England at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
