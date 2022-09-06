All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|17
|4
|9
|60
|63
|21
|CF Montréal
|16
|9
|4
|52
|53
|45
|New York
|13
|9
|8
|47
|45
|36
|New York City FC
|13
|10
|6
|45
|50
|37
|Orlando City
|12
|10
|6
|42
|35
|40
|Columbus
|9
|6
|13
|40
|37
|31
|New England
|9
|9
|11
|38
|42
|42
|Cincinnati
|9
|8
|11
|38
|47
|48
|Inter Miami CF
|10
|12
|6
|36
|35
|46
|Toronto FC
|9
|14
|7
|34
|47
|53
|Atlanta
|8
|12
|9
|33
|41
|48
|Charlotte FC
|10
|17
|2
|32
|34
|46
|Chicago
|8
|13
|8
|32
|28
|38
|D.C. United
|7
|17
|5
|26
|32
|59
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|19
|7
|3
|60
|59
|32
|Austin FC
|15
|8
|6
|51
|60
|42
|FC Dallas
|12
|8
|10
|46
|43
|33
|Nashville
|12
|9
|9
|45
|48
|37
|Minnesota United
|13
|11
|5
|44
|44
|43
|Real Salt Lake
|11
|9
|9
|42
|38
|38
|Portland
|10
|8
|12
|42
|49
|47
|LA Galaxy
|11
|11
|6
|39
|46
|42
|Seattle
|11
|15
|3
|36
|40
|40
|Vancouver
|9
|13
|7
|34
|32
|51
|Colorado
|8
|12
|9
|33
|38
|50
|Sporting Kansas City
|8
|15
|6
|30
|33
|51
|San Jose
|7
|12
|9
|30
|44
|55
|Houston
|8
|16
|5
|29
|36
|48
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Wednesday, August 31
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1
Columbus 1, Miami 0
New York 1, CF Montréal 0
Chicago 0, New England 0, tie
LA Galaxy 2, Toronto FC 2, tie
D.C. United 2, New York City FC 1
Houston 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Nashville 4, Colorado 1
Orlando City 3, Seattle 2
Real Salt Lake 3, Minnesota 0
Portland 2, Austin FC 1
Saturday, September 3
FC Dallas 3, Minnesota 0
Chicago 0, Columbus 0, tie
Philadelphia 2, New York 0
Cincinnati 2, Charlotte FC 0
Nashville 3, Austin FC 0
Sunday, September 4
Portland 2, Atlanta 1
Colorado 0, D.C. United 0, tie
CF Montréal 4, Toronto FC 3
Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie
Orlando City at Miami ppd.
New England 3, New York City FC 0
Seattle 2, Houston 1
San Jose 2, Vancouver 0
Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Wednesday, September 7
Cincinnati at New York City FC, 8 p.m.
Friday, September 9
Columbus at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, September 10
New York City FC at Charlotte FC, 1 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.
New England at New York, 6 p.m.
Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Austin FC at Seattle, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, September 13
Chicago at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Miami, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
New England at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 14
Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 9 a.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, 6 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday, September 17
New York at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Cincinnati at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 18
Portland at Columbus, 1 p.m.
Miami at D.C. United, 5 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
