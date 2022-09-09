On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
September 9, 2022 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Philadelphia
17
4
9
60
63
21

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 17 4 9 60 63 21
CF Montréal 16 9 4 52 53 45
New York 13 9 8 47 45 36
New York City FC 13 10 7 46 51 38
Orlando City 12 10 6 42 35 40
Columbus 9 6 13 40 37 31
Cincinnati 9 8 12 39 48 49
New England 9 9 11 38 42 42
Inter Miami CF 10 12 6 36 35 46
Toronto FC 9 14 7 34 47 53
Atlanta 8 12 9 33 41 48
Charlotte FC 10 17 2 32 34 46
Chicago 8 13 8 32 28 38
D.C. United 7 17 5 26 32 59

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 19 7 3 60 59 32
Austin FC 15 8 6 51 60 42
FC Dallas 12 8 10 46 43 33
Nashville 12 9 9 45 48 37
Minnesota United 13 11 5 44 44 43
Real Salt Lake 11 9 9 42 38 38
Portland 10 8 12 42 49 47
LA Galaxy 11 11 6 39 46 42
Seattle 11 15 3 36 40 40
Vancouver 9 13 7 34 32 51
Colorado 8 12 9 33 38 50
Sporting Kansas City 8 15 6 30 33 51
San Jose 7 12 9 30 44 55
Houston 8 16 5 29 36 48

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Saturday, September 3

FC Dallas 3, Minnesota 0

Chicago 0, Columbus 0, tie

Philadelphia 2, New York 0

Cincinnati 2, Charlotte FC 0

Nashville 3, Austin FC 0

Sunday, September 4

Portland 2, Atlanta 1

Colorado 0, D.C. United 0, tie

CF Montréal 4, Toronto FC 3

Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie

Orlando City at Miami ppd.

New England 3, New York City FC 0

Seattle 2, Houston 1

San Jose 2, Vancouver 0

Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0

Wednesday, September 7

Cincinnati 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Friday, September 9

Columbus at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 10

New York City FC at Charlotte FC, 1 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.

New England at New York, 6 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Austin FC at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, September 13

Chicago at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Miami, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 14

Atlanta at Orlando City, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 9:15 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 17

New York at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 18

Portland at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Miami at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Top Stories