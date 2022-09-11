All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA
Philadelphia
18
4
9
63
68
22
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|18
|4
|9
|63
|68
|22
|CF Montréal
|16
|9
|5
|53
|55
|47
|New York
|14
|9
|8
|50
|47
|37
|New York City FC
|13
|11
|7
|46
|51
|39
|Orlando City
|12
|11
|6
|42
|36
|45
|Cincinnati
|10
|8
|12
|42
|54
|49
|Columbus
|9
|6
|14
|41
|39
|33
|New England
|9
|10
|11
|38
|43
|44
|Inter Miami CF
|10
|13
|6
|36
|36
|49
|Atlanta
|9
|12
|9
|36
|45
|50
|Charlotte FC
|11
|17
|2
|35
|35
|46
|Chicago
|9
|13
|8
|35
|31
|39
|Toronto FC
|9
|15
|7
|34
|49
|57
|D.C. United
|7
|17
|6
|27
|32
|59
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|19
|8
|3
|60
|60
|34
|Austin FC
|15
|9
|6
|51
|60
|45
|FC Dallas
|13
|8
|10
|49
|45
|34
|Nashville
|12
|9
|10
|46
|49
|38
|Portland
|11
|8
|12
|45
|50
|47
|Minnesota United
|13
|12
|5
|44
|44
|44
|Real Salt Lake
|11
|9
|10
|43
|38
|38
|LA Galaxy
|11
|11
|7
|40
|47
|43
|Seattle
|12
|15
|3
|39
|43
|40
|Colorado
|9
|12
|9
|36
|41
|51
|Vancouver
|9
|14
|7
|34
|33
|54
|Sporting Kansas City
|8
|15
|7
|31
|33
|51
|Houston
|8
|16
|6
|30
|36
|48
|San Jose
|7
|13
|9
|30
|44
|61
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Sunday, September 4
Portland 2, Atlanta 1
Colorado 0, D.C. United 0, tie
CF Montréal 4, Toronto FC 3
Sporting Kansas City 2, LA Galaxy 2, tie
Orlando City at Miami ppd.
New England 3, New York City FC 0
Seattle 2, Houston 1
San Jose 2, Vancouver 0
Los Angeles FC 2, Real Salt Lake 0
Wednesday, September 7
Cincinnati 1, New York City FC 1, tie
Friday, September 9
Columbus 2, CF Montréal 2, tie
Saturday, September 10
Charlotte FC 1, New York City FC 0
LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 1, tie
New York 2, New England 1
Atlanta 4, Toronto FC 2
Cincinnati 6, San Jose 0
Philadelphia 5, Orlando City 1
Chicago 3, Miami 1
Seattle 3, Austin FC 0
FC Dallas 2, Los Angeles FC 1
Sporting Kansas City 0, Houston 0, tie
Colorado 3, Vancouver 1
D.C. United 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie
Portland 1, Minnesota 0
Tuesday, September 13
Chicago at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Miami, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
New England at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 14
Atlanta at Orlando City, 6 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 9:15 p.m.
San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday, September 17
New York at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Cincinnati at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 18
Portland at Columbus, 1 p.m.
Miami at D.C. United, 5 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.