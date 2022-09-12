Trending:
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
September 12, 2022 10:05 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Philadelphia
18
4
9
63
68
22

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 18 4 9 63 68 22
CF Montréal 16 9 5 53 55 47
New York 14 9 8 50 47 37
New York City FC 13 11 7 46 51 39
Orlando City 12 11 6 42 36 45
Cincinnati 10 8 12 42 54 49
Columbus 9 6 14 41 39 33
New England 9 10 11 38 43 44
Inter Miami CF 10 13 6 36 36 49
Atlanta 9 12 9 36 45 50
Charlotte FC 11 17 2 35 35 46
Chicago 9 13 8 35 31 39
Toronto FC 9 15 7 34 49 57
D.C. United 7 17 6 27 32 59

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 19 8 3 60 60 34
Austin FC 15 9 6 51 60 45
FC Dallas 13 8 10 49 45 34
Nashville 12 9 10 46 49 38
Portland 11 8 12 45 50 47
Minnesota United 13 12 5 44 44 44
Real Salt Lake 11 9 10 43 38 38
LA Galaxy 11 11 7 40 47 43
Seattle 12 15 3 39 43 40
Colorado 9 12 9 36 41 51
Vancouver 9 14 7 34 33 54
Sporting Kansas City 8 15 7 31 33 51
Houston 8 16 6 30 36 48
San Jose 7 13 9 30 44 61

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 7

Cincinnati 1, New York City FC 1, tie

Friday, September 9

Columbus 2, CF Montréal 2, tie

Saturday, September 10

Charlotte FC 1, New York City FC 0

LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 1, tie

New York 2, New England 1

Atlanta 4, Toronto FC 2

Cincinnati 6, San Jose 0

Philadelphia 5, Orlando City 1

Chicago 3, Miami 1

Seattle 3, Austin FC 0

FC Dallas 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 0, Houston 0, tie

Colorado 3, Vancouver 1

D.C. United 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

Portland 1, Minnesota 0

Tuesday, September 13

Chicago at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Miami, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

D.C. United at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

New England at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 14

Atlanta at Orlando City, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Austin FC, 9:15 p.m.

San Jose at Colorado, 10 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 17

New York at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 18

Portland at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Miami at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 24

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Top Stories