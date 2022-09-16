On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
September 16, 2022 10:05 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Philadelphia
18
4
9
63
68
22

Philadelphia 18 4 9 63 68 22
CF Montréal 17 9 5 56 58 49
New York 14 9 8 50 47 37
New York City FC 13 11 7 46 51 39
Orlando City 12 12 6 42 36 46
Cincinnati 10 8 12 42 54 49
Columbus 9 7 14 41 40 35
Inter Miami CF 11 13 6 39 38 50
Atlanta 10 12 9 39 46 50
New England 9 11 11 38 44 47
Charlotte FC 11 17 2 35 35 46
Chicago 9 14 8 35 33 42
Toronto FC 9 15 7 34 49 57
D.C. United 7 18 6 27 32 62

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 19 8 4 61 61 35
Austin FC 16 9 6 54 63 45
FC Dallas 13 8 10 49 45 34
Nashville 12 9 10 46 49 38
Minnesota United 13 12 6 45 45 45
Portland 11 8 12 45 50 47
Real Salt Lake 11 10 10 43 38 41
LA Galaxy 11 12 7 40 47 46
Seattle 12 15 3 39 43 40
Colorado 10 12 9 39 43 52
Vancouver 10 14 7 37 36 54
Sporting Kansas City 9 15 7 34 36 51
Houston 9 16 6 33 39 49
San Jose 7 14 9 30 45 63

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday, September 9

Columbus 2, CF Montréal 2, tie

Saturday, September 10

Charlotte FC 1, New York City FC 0

LA Galaxy 1, Nashville 1, tie

New York 2, New England 1

Atlanta 4, Toronto FC 2

Cincinnati 6, San Jose 0

Philadelphia 5, Orlando City 1

Chicago 3, Miami 1

Seattle 3, Austin FC 0

FC Dallas 2, Los Angeles FC 1

Sporting Kansas City 0, Houston 0, tie

Colorado 3, Vancouver 1

D.C. United 0, Real Salt Lake 0, tie

Portland 1, Minnesota 0

Tuesday, September 13

CF Montréal 3, Chicago 2

Miami 2, Columbus 1

Los Angeles FC 1, Minnesota 1, tie

Sporting Kansas City 3, D.C. United 0

Houston 3, New England 1

Wednesday, September 14

Atlanta 1, Orlando City 0

Austin FC 3, Real Salt Lake 0

Colorado 2, San Jose 1

Vancouver 3, LA Galaxy 0

Saturday, September 17

New York at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Cincinnati at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 18

Portland at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Miami at D.C. United, 5 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 24

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, September 27

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Top Stories