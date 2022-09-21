Trending:
Sports News

MLS Glance

The Associated Press
September 21, 2022 10:05 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W
L
T
Pts
GF
GA

Philadelphia
18
4
10
64
68
22

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 18 4 10 64 68 22
CF Montréal 18 9 5 59 59 49
New York 14 10 8 50 47 39
New York City FC 14 11 7 49 53 39
Orlando City 13 12 6 45 40 46
Cincinnati 11 8 12 45 56 50
Inter Miami CF 12 13 6 42 41 52
Columbus 9 7 15 42 41 36
Atlanta 10 12 10 40 46 50
Charlotte FC 12 17 2 38 38 48
New England 9 12 11 38 44 48
Chicago 9 15 8 35 35 45
Toronto FC 9 16 7 34 49 61
D.C. United 7 19 6 27 34 65

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 20 8 4 64 64 36
Austin FC 16 9 7 55 64 46
FC Dallas 13 8 11 50 46 35
Nashville 12 9 11 47 50 39
Portland 11 8 13 46 51 48
Minnesota United 13 13 6 45 46 49
LA Galaxy 12 12 7 43 51 47
Real Salt Lake 11 11 10 43 39 43
Vancouver 11 14 7 40 38 55
Seattle 12 16 3 39 44 42
Colorado 10 13 9 39 44 56
Sporting Kansas City 10 15 7 37 40 52
Houston 9 17 6 33 40 52
San Jose 7 14 10 31 46 64

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, September 14

Atlanta 1, Orlando City 0

Austin FC 3, Real Salt Lake 0

Colorado 2, San Jose 1

Vancouver 3, LA Galaxy 0

Saturday, September 17

New York City FC 2, New York 0

Philadelphia 0, Atlanta 0, tie

CF Montréal 1, New England 0

Orlando City 4, Toronto FC 0

Charlotte FC 3, Chicago 2

Sporting Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1

Nashville 1, Austin FC 1, tie

Cincinnati 2, Real Salt Lake 1

Vancouver 2, Seattle 1

FC Dallas 1, San Jose 1, tie

LA Galaxy 4, Colorado 1

Sunday, September 18

Portland 1, Columbus 1, tie

Miami 3, D.C. United 2

Los Angeles FC 3, Houston 1

Saturday, September 24

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, September 27

Cincinnati at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Friday, September 30

Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 1

Atlanta at New England, 1:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte FC, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Austin FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 2

Orlando City at New York City FC, 1 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Portland, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.

Houston at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Top Stories