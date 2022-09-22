All Times EDT
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|18
|4
|10
|64
|68
|22
|CF Montréal
|18
|9
|5
|59
|59
|49
|New York
|14
|10
|8
|50
|47
|39
|New York City FC
|14
|11
|7
|49
|53
|39
|Orlando City
|13
|12
|6
|45
|40
|46
|Cincinnati
|11
|8
|12
|45
|56
|50
|Inter Miami CF
|12
|13
|6
|42
|41
|52
|Columbus
|9
|7
|15
|42
|41
|36
|Atlanta
|10
|12
|10
|40
|46
|50
|Charlotte FC
|12
|17
|2
|38
|38
|48
|New England
|9
|12
|11
|38
|44
|48
|Chicago
|9
|15
|8
|35
|35
|45
|Toronto FC
|9
|16
|7
|34
|49
|61
|D.C. United
|7
|19
|6
|27
|34
|65
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|20
|8
|4
|64
|64
|36
|Austin FC
|16
|9
|7
|55
|64
|46
|FC Dallas
|13
|8
|11
|50
|46
|35
|Nashville
|12
|9
|11
|47
|50
|39
|Portland
|11
|8
|13
|46
|51
|48
|Minnesota United
|13
|13
|6
|45
|46
|49
|LA Galaxy
|12
|12
|7
|43
|51
|47
|Real Salt Lake
|11
|11
|10
|43
|39
|43
|Vancouver
|11
|14
|7
|40
|38
|55
|Seattle
|12
|16
|3
|39
|44
|42
|Colorado
|10
|13
|9
|39
|44
|56
|Sporting Kansas City
|10
|15
|7
|37
|40
|52
|Houston
|9
|17
|6
|33
|40
|52
|San Jose
|7
|14
|10
|31
|46
|64
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, September 14
Atlanta 1, Orlando City 0
Austin FC 3, Real Salt Lake 0
Colorado 2, San Jose 1
Vancouver 3, LA Galaxy 0
Saturday, September 17
New York City FC 2, New York 0
Philadelphia 0, Atlanta 0, tie
CF Montréal 1, New England 0
Orlando City 4, Toronto FC 0
Charlotte FC 3, Chicago 2
Sporting Kansas City 4, Minnesota 1
Nashville 1, Austin FC 1, tie
Cincinnati 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Vancouver 2, Seattle 1
FC Dallas 1, San Jose 1, tie
LA Galaxy 4, Colorado 1
Sunday, September 18
Portland 1, Columbus 1, tie
Miami 3, D.C. United 2
Los Angeles FC 3, Houston 1
Saturday, September 24
LA Galaxy at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, September 27
Cincinnati at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday, September 30
Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 1
Atlanta at New England, 1:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Charlotte FC, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Austin FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 2
Orlando City at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Portland, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.
Houston at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
