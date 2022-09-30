All Times EDT
All Times EDT
Eastern Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|18
|4
|10
|64
|68
|22
|CF Montréal
|18
|9
|5
|59
|59
|49
|New York
|14
|10
|8
|50
|47
|39
|New York City FC
|14
|11
|7
|49
|53
|39
|Cincinnati
|11
|8
|13
|46
|57
|51
|Orlando City
|13
|12
|6
|45
|40
|46
|Inter Miami CF
|12
|13
|6
|42
|41
|52
|Columbus
|9
|7
|15
|42
|41
|36
|Atlanta
|10
|12
|10
|40
|46
|50
|Charlotte FC
|12
|17
|2
|38
|38
|48
|New England
|9
|12
|11
|38
|44
|48
|Chicago
|9
|15
|8
|35
|35
|45
|Toronto FC
|9
|16
|7
|34
|49
|61
|D.C. United
|7
|19
|6
|27
|34
|65
Western Conference
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|20
|8
|4
|64
|64
|36
|Austin FC
|16
|9
|7
|55
|64
|46
|FC Dallas
|13
|8
|11
|50
|46
|35
|Nashville
|12
|9
|11
|47
|50
|39
|LA Galaxy
|13
|12
|7
|46
|54
|49
|Portland
|11
|8
|13
|46
|51
|48
|Minnesota United
|13
|13
|6
|45
|46
|49
|Real Salt Lake
|11
|11
|10
|43
|39
|43
|Seattle
|12
|16
|4
|40
|45
|43
|Vancouver
|11
|14
|7
|40
|38
|55
|Colorado
|10
|13
|9
|39
|44
|56
|Sporting Kansas City
|10
|15
|7
|37
|40
|52
|Houston
|9
|17
|6
|33
|40
|52
|San Jose
|7
|15
|10
|31
|48
|67
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Saturday, September 24
LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 2
Tuesday, September 27
Cincinnati 1, Seattle 1, tie
Friday, September 30
Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 1
Atlanta at New England, 1:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Colorado, 3:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Charlotte FC, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Austin FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 2
Orlando City at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Portland, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 5 p.m.
Houston at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, October 5
Orlando City at Miami, 8 p.m.
Sunday, October 9
New York City FC at Atlanta, 2:30 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 2:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at D.C. United, 2:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Miami, 2:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at New York, 2:30 p.m.
Columbus at Orlando City, 2:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.
Colorado at Austin FC, 5 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 5 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Houston, 5 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Portland at Real Salt Lake, 5 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 5 p.m.
