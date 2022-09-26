Trending:
Sports News

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
September 26, 2022 10:31 pm
1 min read
      

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Anoka def. Chisago Lakes, 25-16, 25-20, 25-22

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Parkers Prairie, 25-12, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23

Blooming Prairie def. Dover-Eyota, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-9

Breckenridge def. Underwood, 26-24, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, 25-23, 25-15, 25-19

Crosby-Ironton def. Pillager, 23-25, 25-19, 20-25, 25-18, 15-11

Dell Rapids St. Mary, S.D. def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-6, 25-15, 25-13

East Ridge def. Woodbury, 25-21, 25-11, 25-8

Forest Lake def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-21, 25-12, 25-16

Hayfield def. Goodhue, 25-22, 25-12, 25-16

Heritage Christian Academy def. Minneapolis North, 25-14, 25-11, 25-14

Hermantown def. Pine City, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21

Hillcrest Lutheran def. Rothsay, 16-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14, 0-0

Holy Family Catholic def. West Lutheran, 25-15, 25-13, 25-11

International Falls def. Hibbing, 25-9, 25-16, 25-21

Legacy Christian def. St. Paul Central, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23, 25-13

Mankato West def. Rochester John Marshall, 25-17, 25-21, 25-21

Mayer-Lutheran def. Stewartville, 13-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-20

New Life Academy def. Trinity, 25-2, 25-7, 25-13

New Prague def. Jordan, 25-10, 25-12, 25-16

New Ulm Cathedral def. Nicollet, 25-15, 25-9, 25-18

North Woods def. Littlefork-Big Falls, 25-6, 25-16, 25-19

Park (Cottage Grove) def. Mounds View, 25-20, 25-13, 25-21

Providence Academy def. Totino-Grace, 25-11, 25-13, 22-25, 25-23

South St. Paul def. St. Paul Harding, 25-13, 26-24, 25-13

St. Peter def. Waseca, 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-19

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Top Stories