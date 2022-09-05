On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
September 5, 2022
BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHPs Mike Baumann and Beau Sulser. Optioned RHP Rico Garcia to Norfolk (IL). Claimed RHP Jake Reed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Placed INF Jonathan Arauz on the restricted list. Sent RHP Phoenix Sanders to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Zack Kelly from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Josh Winckowski to Worcester (IL).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Zach Pop from Buffalo (IL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DL Khyiris Tonga to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived CB Allan George. Released TE Thaddeus Moss from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed T Joe Haeg and TE Jesse James to the active roster.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB Essang Bassey to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed WR Chris Conley to the practice squad. Released RB Marlon Mack.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released DB Harrison Hand from the practice squad. Signed DB Fabian Moreau to the practice squad. Waived RB Sandro Platzgummer.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed CB Josh Jackson and LB Delontae Scott to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Buddy Johnson and TE Leroy Watson to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Named Ryan Kerrigan assistant defensive line coach. Re-signed G Wes Martin to the practice squad.

Copyright © 2022

      
Top Stories