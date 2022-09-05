Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Bruce Zimmermann and RHPs Mike Baumann and Beau Sulser from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Rico Garcia to Norfolk. Claimed RHP Jake Reed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Placed INF Jonathan Arauz on the restricted list. Sent RHP Phoenix Sanders to Norfolk. Returned RHP Mike Baumann to Norfolk. BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Zack Kelly from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Josh Winckowski to... READ MORE

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Bruce Zimmermann and RHPs Mike Baumann and Beau Sulser from Norfolk (IL). Optioned RHP Rico Garcia to Norfolk. Claimed RHP Jake Reed off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Placed INF Jonathan Arauz on the restricted list. Sent RHP Phoenix Sanders to Norfolk. Returned RHP Mike Baumann to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Zack Kelly from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Josh Winckowski to Worcester (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated LHP Aaron Bummer from the 60-day IL. Reinstated 3B Yoan Moncada from the 10-day IL. Optioned OFs Adam Haseley and Mark Payton to Charlotte. Sent RHP Tobias Myers outright to Charlotte.

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated RHP Michael Pineda for assignment. Recalled RHP Luis Castillo from Toledo (IL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent LHP Anthony Banda outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Matt Wisler for assignment. Recalled RHP Luis Patino from Durham (IL).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled C Sam Huff from Round Rock (PCL). Optioned C Meibrys Viloria to Round Rock.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Zach Pop from Buffalo (IL). Reinstated RHP Julian Merryweather from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Casey Lawrence to Buffalo. Designated C Zack Collins for assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of RHP Ryne Nelson from Reno (PCL). Recalled INF Yonny Hernandez from Reno and placed him on the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Luis Frias to Reno.

CHICAGO CUBS — Deisingated RHP Kevin Castro for assigment. Placed LHP Justin Steele on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 2. Selected the contract of RHP Hayden Wesneski from Iowa (IL).

COLORADO ROCKIES — Returned LHP Ty Blach to Albuquerque (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Justin Bruihl from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Ryan Pepiot to Oklahoma City. Released SS Eddy Alvarez.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Designated RHP Junior Fernandez for assignment. Reinstated RHP Jack Flaherty from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Dakota Hudson to Memphis (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated C Jorge Alfaro from the 10-day IL. Placed 2B Brandon Drury on the 7-day concussion IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed OF Austin Slater on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 4. Recalled RHP Yunior Marte from Sacramento (PCL).

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Released RHP Jose Mieses.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released RHPs Jaden Diaz-Lambert, Brennan Smith and Keegan Wright.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Sold the contract of LHP Nick Horvath to Los Angeles Angels.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Traded RHP Dazon Cole to Lexington (Atlantic League).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DL Khyiris Tonga to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DL Henry Anderson. Signed S Marquise Blair and WR Preston Williams to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived CB Allan George. Released TE Thaddeus Moss from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed T Joe Haeg and TE Jesse James to the active roster.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed CB Essang Bassey and WR Vyncint Smith to the practice squad.

DETROIT LIONS — Claimed OL Drew Forbes off waivers from Cleveland. Placed OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai on injured reserve. Released DT Eric Banks, DE Jashon Cornell, G Kevin Jarvis and DB C.J. Moore from injured reserve with settlements. Re-signed QB Tim Boyle to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed K Ramiz Ahmed to the practice squad.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed WR Chris Conley to the practice squad. Released RB Marlon Mack.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed LB Ty Summers to the practice squad.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed TE Blake Bell on injured reserve.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DT Kyle Peko to the practice squad. Released DT Tyler Lancaster from injured reserve.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed TE Richard Rogers to the practice squad.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed DTs Josiah Bronson and Christopher Hinton, DE Big Kat Bryant, OT Kion Smith and DB Chris Steele to the practice squad. REleased DT Niles Scott from the practice squad.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed WR Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released DB Harrison Hand from the practice squad. Signed DB Fabian Moreau and WR Marcus Johnson to the practice squad. Waived RB Sandro Platzgummer.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OL Conor McDermott. Released RB Zonovan Knight.

PHILADELPHIA EAGELS — Signed CB Mac McCain to the practice squad. Released S Anthony Harris from the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed CB Josh Jackson and LB Delontae Scott to the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Buddy Johnson and TE Leroy Watson to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Named Ryan Kerrigan assistant defensive line coach. Re-signed G Wes Martin to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed D Erik Brannstrom to a one-year contract extension.

