Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Designated OF Jaylin Davis for assignment. Claimed SS Yu Chang off waivers from Tampa Bay.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated C Jose Trevino from the paternity list. Sent INF Ronald Guzman outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Optioned C Ben Rortvedt to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Transferred LHP Brendan McKay from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed LHP Brooks Raley on the restricted list. Selected the contracts of RHPs Cooper Criswell, Javy Guerra and Kevin Herget from Durham (IL). Optioned RHPs Luis Patino and Calvin Faucher to Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled RHP A.J. Alexy from Round Rock (PCL).

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Justin Dunn on the 15-day IL. Reinstated RHP Raynel Espinal. Released OF Albert Almora Ju. Selected the contract of RHP Robert Duggere from Louisville (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Andrew Nardi to Jacksonville (IL). Selected the contract of RHP Aneurys Zabala from Jacksonville. Recalled RHP Bryan Hoeing from Jacksonville.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled INF Diego Castillo from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned INF Hoy Park to Indianapolis. Added RHP Luis Ortiz to the taxi squad.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Placed RHP Akeel Morris on the reserve list.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed Gs Jalen Crutcher and Jaylen Sims and Fs Anthony Duruji and Isaiah Whaley.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed DL Abdullah Anderson to the practice squad. Placed OL Tyler Vrabel on the practice squad injured reserve.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted LS Cal Adomitis from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed LS Clark Harris on injured reserve.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Re-signed RB Royce Freeman to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DL Corey Peters and OL James Murray to the practice squad. Released OL Nick Ford and LB Grant Morgan from the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed CB Nickell Robey-Coleman. Claimed DB Javelin Guidry off waivers from Arizona.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Promoted DT Christian Covington from the practice squad to the active roster.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DB Tre Swilling to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted LS Carson Tinker and LB Tanner Muse from the practice squad to the pactive roster. Placed OLB Alton Robinson on injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted RB Trenton Cannon and LB Joe Jones from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed LB Jack Gibbens to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Named Matt Smith video coordinator.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed LW Evan Rodriguez to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Signed M Christopher Jaime to an MLS NEXT PRO contract.

