Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 2B Kody Clemens to Toledo (IL). Reinstated DH Miguel Cabrera from the 10-day IL. NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced RHP Ryan Weber elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment. TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed RHP Drew Strotman off waivers from Minnesota and optioned him to Round Rock (PCL). Transferred INF/OF Brad Miller from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Bryce Elder from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP William Woods to Gwinnett.

FOOTBALL National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Brandon Shell to the practice squad. Released DT Christopher Hinton from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted CB Duke Shelley from the practice squad to the active roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted WR Josh Gordon from the practice squad to the active roster.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Placed C C’shase Roullier on injured reserve.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed LW Antoine Roussel to a professional try-out (PTO) contract.

COLLEGE

NYU — Named Ben Bratton men’s and women’s head fencing coach and Chris Tennekoon men’s and women’s assistant golf coach.

