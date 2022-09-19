Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 2B Kody Clemens to Toledo (IL). Reinstated DH Miguel Cabrera from the 10-day IL.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced RHP Ryan Weber elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed RHP Drew Strotman off waivers from Minnesota and optioned him to Round Rock (PCL). Transferred INF/OF Brad Miller from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Bryce Elder from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP William Woods to Gwinnett.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Brandon Shell to the practice squad. Released DT Christopher Hinton from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted CB Duke Shelley from the practice squad to the active roster.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted WR Josh Gordon from the practice squad to the active roster.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Placed C C’shase Roullier on injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed LW Antoine Roussel to a professional try-out (PTO) contract.
NYU — Named Ben Bratton men’s and women’s head fencing coach and Chris Tennekoon men’s and women’s assistant golf coach.
