Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 2B Kody Clemens to Toledo (IL). Reinstated DH Miguel Cabrera from the 10-day IL. Named Scott Harris president of baseball operations.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced RHP Ryan Weber elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed RHP Drew Strotman off waivers from Minnesota and optioned him to Round Rock (PCL). Transferred INF/OF Brad Miller from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Bryce Elder from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP William Woods to Gwinnett.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Trevor Kelly to Nashville (IL). Recalled RHP Jake Cousins from Nashville.

NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Max Scherzer from the 15-day IL and RHP Tylor Megil from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Stephen Nogosek and LHP Alex Claudio to Syracuse (IL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted DL Abdullah Anderson from the practice squad to the active roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Brandon Shell to the practice squad. Released DT Christopher Hinton from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted CB Duke Shelley from the practice squad to the active roster.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted WR Britain Covey and TE Noah Togiai from the practice squad to the active roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted WR Josh Gordon from the practice squad to the active roster.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Placed C Chase Roullier on injured reserve. Claimed DT John Ridgeway off waivers from Dallas.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CALGARY FLAMES — Signed LW Sonny Milano to a professional try-out (PTO) contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed RW Jake Virtanen to a professional try-out (PTO) contract.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed LW Antoine Roussel and C Artem Anisimov to professional try-out (PTO) contracts.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed G Callum Booth and D Edward Wittchow to professional try-out (PTO) contracts.

COLLEGE

NYU — Named Ben Bratton men’s and women’s head fencing coach and Chris Tennekoon men’s and women’s assistant golf coach.

