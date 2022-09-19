Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned 2B Kody Clemens to Toledo (IL). Reinstated DH Miguel Cabrera from the 10-day IL. Named Scott Harris president of baseball operations.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced RHP Ryan Weber elected free agency in lieu of accepting an outright assignment.
TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed RHP Drew Strotman off waivers from Minnesota and optioned him to Round Rock (PCL). Transferred INF/OF Brad Miller from the 10-day IL to the...
TEXAS RANGERS — Claimed RHP Drew Strotman off waivers from Minnesota and optioned him to Round Rock (PCL). Transferred INF/OF Brad Miller from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Bryce Elder from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned RHP William Woods to Gwinnett.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Trevor Kelly to Nashville (IL). Recalled RHP Jake Cousins from Nashville.
NEW YORK METS — Reinstated RHP Max Scherzer from the 15-day IL and RHP Tylor Megil from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Stephen Nogosek and LHP Alex Claudio to Syracuse (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated OF Austin Slater from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Heliot Ramos to Sacramento (IL).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived G Iverson Molinar.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NFL — Suspended Tampa Bay WR MIke Evans one game without pay for violations of unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules in Sundays game against New Orleans. Suspended Kansas City LB Willie Gay four games for violating its personal conduct policy.
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released OT Rashaad Coward and G Koda Marton from the practice squad.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted DL Abdullah Anderson from the practice squad to the active roster.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed LBs Steven Means and Josh Ross on injured reserve. Released LB Kyle Fackrell from the practice squad.
BUFFALO BILLS — Promoted DTs Brandin Bryant and C.J. Brewer from the practice squad to the active roster.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Waived WR Osirus Mitchell from injured reserve with a settlement.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OL Brandon Shell to the practice squad. Released DT Christopher Hinton from the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Promoted CB Duke Shelley from the practice squad to the active roster.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted WR Britain Covey and TE Noah Togiai from the practice squad to the active roster.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted WR Josh Gordon from the practice squad to the active roster.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Placed C Chase Roullier on injured reserve. Claimed DT John Ridgeway off waivers from Dallas. Waived DT Donovan Jeter.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CALGARY FLAMES — Signed LW Sonny Milano to a professional try-out (PTO) contract.
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed RW Jake Virtanen to a professional try-out (PTO) contract.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Signed LW Antoine Roussel and C Artem Anisimov to professional try-out (PTO) contracts.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Signed G Callum Booth and D Edward Wittchow to professional try-out (PTO) contracts.
|SOCCER
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Announced the transfer of F Tinaya Alexandred to Montpellier Herault Sport Club of French Division 1 Feminine in exchange for an agreed upon transfer fee.
NYU — Named Ben Bratton men’s and women’s head fencing coach and Chris Tennekoon men’s and women’s assistant golf coach.
