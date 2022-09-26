On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
September 26, 2022 3:02 pm
< a min read
      
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G LiAngelo Ball.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted OL Jason Peters, QB Will Grier and TE Sean McKeon from the practice squad to the active roster.

SOCCER
U.S. Soccer Federation

U.S. SOCCER FEDERATION — Named J.T. Batson CEO/secretary general.

COLLEGE

STOCKTON — Named Kathleen Womelsdorf associate director of athletics for compliance and student-athlete success.

        Insight by VAST Federal: Tom Sasala, chief data officer with the Department of the Navy, discusses data management strategy and AI's role in cybersecurity. Randy Hayes, public sector at VAST Federal, provides an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|3 Distributed Energy Conference
10|3 Experience POWER
10|3 Hacker Halted 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories