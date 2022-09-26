Monday’s Transactions

|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G LiAngelo Ball.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted OL Jason Peters, QB Will Grier and TE Sean McKeon from the practice squad to the active roster.
|SOCCER
|U.S. Soccer Federation
U.S. SOCCER FEDERATION — Named J.T. Batson CEO/secretary general.
STOCKTON — Named Kathleen Womelsdorf associate director of athletics for compliance and student-athlete success.
