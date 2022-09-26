Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Logan Gillaspie from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Keegan Akin to Norfolk.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent RHP Taylor Clarke on a rehab assignment to Omaha (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated OF Jake McCarthy from the bereavement list. Optioned OF Alek Thomas to Reno (PCL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Andre Jackson to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reinstated LHP David Price from the 15-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RF Avisail Garcia and RHP Tommy Nance on rehab assignments to Jacksonville(IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES.— Reinstated 3B Miguel Andujar from the 10-day IL. Designated CF Greg Allen and 2B Michael Chavis for assignment. Selected the contract of C Jose Godoy from Indianapolis (IL).
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G LiAngelo Ball.
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Re-signed F Jordan Nwora.
NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Re-signed G C.J. McCollum to a veteran contract etension.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVEN — Signed DE Jason Pierre-Paul.
BUFFALO BILLS — Released DT Prince Emili.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived LB Aaron Mosby.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted OL Jason Peters, QB Will Grier and TE Sean McKeon from the practice squad to the active roster.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released K Matt Ammendola from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted DL Henry Mondeaux and CB Fabian Moreau from the practice squad to the active roster.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR Kaylon Geiger. Released TE David Wells from the practice squad.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived OLB Derrek Tuszka. Signed DL Mario Edwards from the Jacksonville practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed C Cal O’Reilly to a professional try-out (PTO) contract.
|SOCCER
|U.S. Soccer Federation
U.S. SOCCER FEDERATION — Named J.T. Batson CEO/secretary general.
SIENA — Named Madison Townley assistant advisor for student athlete development.
STOCKTON — Named Kathleen Womelsdorf associate director of athletics for compliance and student-athlete success.
