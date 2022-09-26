Trending:
Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
September 26, 2022 10:29 pm
2 min read
      

BASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Logan Gillaspie from Norfolk (IL). Optioned LHP Keegan Akin to Norfolk.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent RHP Taylor Clarke on a rehab assignment to Omaha (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated OF Jake McCarthy from the bereavement list. Optioned OF Alek Thomas to Reno (PCL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Andre Jackson to Oklahoma City (PCL). Reinstated LHP David Price from the 15-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent RF Avisail Garcia and RHP Tommy Nance on rehab assignments to Jacksonville(IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES.— Reinstated 3B Miguel Andujar from the 10-day IL. Designated CF Greg Allen and 2B Michael Chavis for assignment. Selected the contract of C Jose Godoy from Indianapolis (IL).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G LiAngelo Ball.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Re-signed F Jordan Nwora.

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS — Re-signed G C.J. McCollum to a veteran contract etension.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVEN — Signed DE Jason Pierre-Paul.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released DT Prince Emili.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived LB Aaron Mosby.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Promoted OL Jason Peters, QB Will Grier and TE Sean McKeon from the practice squad to the active roster.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released K Matt Ammendola from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Promoted DL Henry Mondeaux and CB Fabian Moreau from the practice squad to the active roster.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived WR Kaylon Geiger. Released TE David Wells from the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived OLB Derrek Tuszka. Signed DL Mario Edwards from the Jacksonville practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Signed C Cal O’Reilly to a professional try-out (PTO) contract.

SOCCER
U.S. Soccer Federation

U.S. SOCCER FEDERATION — Named J.T. Batson CEO/secretary general.

COLLEGE

SIENA — Named Madison Townley assistant advisor for student athlete development.

STOCKTON — Named Kathleen Womelsdorf associate director of athletics for compliance and student-athlete success.

