Montreal 3, Chicago 2

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 9:51 pm
Chicago
1
1

2

Montreal
3
0

3

First Half_1, Montreal, Kamara, 7 (Kone), 21st minute; 2, Montreal, Kamara, 8 (Kone), 29th; 3, Chicago, Shaqiri, 6 (penalty kick), 39th; 4, Montreal, Brault-Guillard, 4 (Kamara), 44th.

Second Half_5, Chicago, Shaqiri, 7 (penalty kick), 57th.

Goalies_Chicago, Gabriel Slonina, Spencer Richey; Montreal, Sebastian Breza, James Pantemis.

Yellow Cards_Reynolds II, Chicago, 19th; Waterman, Montreal, 57th; Camacho, Montreal, 62nd; Wanyama, Montreal, 70th; Sekulic, Chicago, 79th; Teran, Chicago, 84th; Czichos, Chicago, 89th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Lyes Arfa, Brian Dunn, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Guido Gonzales Jr.

___

Lineups

Chicago_Gabriel Slonina; Jonathan Bornstein (Javier Casas, 80th), Rafael Czichos, Miguel Navarro, Mauricio Pineda, André Reynolds II (Jhon Espinoza, 80th), Boris Sekulic (Victor Bezerra, 87th), Carlos Teran; Jhon Jader Duran, Brian Gutierrez, Xherdan Shaqiri; .

Montreal_Sebastian Breza; Zachary Brault-Guillard, Rudy Camacho, Gabriele Corbo, Joel Waterman; Ismael Kone, Djordje Mihailovic (Matko Miljevic, 46th), Samuel Piette (Victor Wanyama, 62nd); Kei Kamara (Romell Quioto, 62nd), Jojea Kwizera (Mathieu Choiniere, 73rd), Mason Toye (Joaquin Torres, 72nd).

