Mukhtar leads Nashville against Austin

Austin FC (15-7-6, second in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (11-9-9, fifth in the Western Conference) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -115, Austin FC +271, Draw +282; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: Hany Mukhtar leads Nashville into a matchup with Austin after scoring three goals against the Colorado Rapids.

Nashville is 8-7-6 in Western Conference games. Nashville ranks seventh in the league with 135 shots on goal, averaging 4.7 per game.

Austin is 9-6-5 against Western Conference teams. Austin is ninth in the Western Conference drawing 129 corner kicks, averaging 4.6 per game.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mukhtar has scored 19 goals with six assists for Nashville. Teal Bunbury has four goals over the past 10 games.

Sebastian Driussi has 20 goals and five assists for Austin. Diego Fagundez has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nashville: 4-3-3, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Austin: 5-3-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Ake Arnaud Loba (injured), Teal Bunbury (injured).

Austin: Washington Corozo (injured), Hector Jimenez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

