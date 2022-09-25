Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 13, Oakland 4

The Associated Press
September 25, 2022 7:34 pm
1 min read
      

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
45
13
19
12
3
4

Nimmo cf
4
3
2
0
1
1
.268

READ MORE
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 45 13 19 12 3 4
Nimmo cf 4 3 2 0 1 1 .268
Guillorme ss 1 0 0 1 0 0 .278
Canha lf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .267
Lindor ss 5 3 3 3 0 0 .275
Gore cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Alonso dh 5 3 4 5 0 0 .270
a-Vientos ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .160
McNeil 2b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .317
Escobar 3b 5 0 3 2 0 1 .238
Ruf 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .152
Naquin rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .238
Nido c 5 1 2 0 0 1 .242
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 8 4 1 10
Kemp lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .234
Machín 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Bride 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Murphy c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .253
Brown cf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .233
Garcia 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .233
Capel rf 4 1 2 3 0 1 .500
Langeliers dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .211
J.Díaz 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .400
Clement ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
New York 012 400 051_13 19 0
Oakland 000 100 003_4 8 2

a-grounded out for Alonso in the 9th.

E_Kemp (4), Capel (1). LOB_New York 9, Oakland 5. 2B_Lindor (23), Alonso (26), Naquin (7), Nido (14), Murphy (37), Langeliers (9). HR_Alonso (39), off Ruiz; Brown (25), off Scherzer; Capel (2), off Lugo. RBIs_Naquin (13), Escobar 2 (63), Lindor 3 (103), Alonso 5 (128), Guillorme (15), Brown (66), Capel 3 (7).

        Insight by Primer AI: The new Chief Digital and AI Office has plans to make AI development and buying more agile at DoD. Get details on these efforts and also learn about use cases in the Army, the U.S. Special Operations Command and Veterans Affairs.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Ruf, Nido, Vientos, Nimmo, McNeil); Oakland 2 (Garcia, Clement). RISP_New York 10 for 22; Oakland 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Nido, Escobar, Guillorme. GIDP_Escobar, Langeliers.

DP_New York 1 (McNeil, Ruf); Oakland 1 (J.Díaz, Garcia).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer, W, 11-4 6 4 1 1 1 7 91 2.13
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.18
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 3.53
Lugo 1 3 3 3 0 1 28 3.56
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sears, L, 3-3 3 2-3 8 6 6 2 2 78 5.36
Ruiz 1 2 1 1 1 0 26 6.61
Selman 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.94
Koenig 3 8 6 6 0 2 56 6.37

Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 1-1, Selman 2-0. HBP_Koenig (Canha), Lugo (Murphy).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:07. A_13,942 (46,847).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News