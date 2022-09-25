N.Y. Mets 13, Oakland 4

New York
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|45
|13
|19
|12
|3
|4
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.268
|Guillorme ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Canha lf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Lindor ss
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.275
|Gore cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Alonso dh
|5
|3
|4
|5
|0
|0
|.270
|a-Vientos ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.317
|Escobar 3b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.238
|Ruf 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.152
|Naquin rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Nido c
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|1
|10
|
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Machín 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Bride 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Brown cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.233
|Garcia 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Capel rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.500
|Langeliers dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|J.Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Clement ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|012
|400
|051_13
|19
|0
|Oakland
|000
|100
|003_4
|8
|2
a-grounded out for Alonso in the 9th.
E_Kemp (4), Capel (1). LOB_New York 9, Oakland 5. 2B_Lindor (23), Alonso (26), Naquin (7), Nido (14), Murphy (37), Langeliers (9). HR_Alonso (39), off Ruiz; Brown (25), off Scherzer; Capel (2), off Lugo. RBIs_Naquin (13), Escobar 2 (63), Lindor 3 (103), Alonso 5 (128), Guillorme (15), Brown (66), Capel 3 (7).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Ruf, Nido, Vientos, Nimmo, McNeil); Oakland 2 (Garcia, Clement). RISP_New York 10 for 22; Oakland 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Nido, Escobar, Guillorme. GIDP_Escobar, Langeliers.
DP_New York 1 (McNeil, Ruf); Oakland 1 (J.Díaz, Garcia).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 11-4
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|91
|2.13
|Ottavino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.18
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.53
|Lugo
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|28
|3.56
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sears, L, 3-3
|3
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|2
|2
|78
|5.36
|Ruiz
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|26
|6.61
|Selman
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.94
|Koenig
|3
|
|8
|6
|6
|0
|2
|56
|6.37
Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 1-1, Selman 2-0. HBP_Koenig (Canha), Lugo (Murphy).
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:07. A_13,942 (46,847).
