N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

|Totals
|30
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|29
|5
|6
|5
|
|Betts rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marte rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muncy 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruf dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|J.Turner dh
|2
|1
|2
|1
|
|Vogelbach ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lux 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gore pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Taylor lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCann c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|020
|000
|010
|—
|3
|New York
|100
|002
|20x
|—
|5
DP_Los Angeles 0, New York 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, New York 5. 2B_J.Turner (29), Lindor (18), McCann (5), Nimmo (26). SB_Lindor (15), Thompson (3), Gore (1). SF_J.Turner (8), Ruf (2).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kershaw
|5
|
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Martin L,3-1 BS,1-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Ferguson
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Hembree
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bassitt W,12-7
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|3
|4
|T.May H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Díaz H,4
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Ottavino S,3-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Díaz (Smith). WP_Bassitt.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:14. A_36,908 (41,922).
Copyright
