Sports News

N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

The Associated Press
September 1, 2022 7:41 pm
Los Angeles

New York

ab
r
h
bi

Los Angeles New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 6 3 Totals 29 5 6 5
Betts rf 5 0 1 0 Nimmo cf 4 1 1 1
T.Turner ss 4 0 1 0 Marte rf 3 2 2 1
Freeman 1b 3 1 0 0 Lindor ss 4 1 2 1
Smith c 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0
Muncy 3b 3 0 0 0 Ruf dh 2 0 0 1
J.Turner dh 2 1 2 1 Vogelbach ph 0 0 0 0
Lux 2b 4 1 1 0 Gore pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Thompson cf 2 0 0 0 Canha lf 3 0 0 1
Taylor lf 4 0 1 2 McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0
Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0
McCann c 3 1 1 0
Los Angeles 020 000 010 3
New York 100 002 20x 5

DP_Los Angeles 0, New York 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, New York 5. 2B_J.Turner (29), Lindor (18), McCann (5), Nimmo (26). SB_Lindor (15), Thompson (3), Gore (1). SF_J.Turner (8), Ruf (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Kershaw 5 1 1 1 3 6
Martin L,3-1 BS,1-2 1 2 2 2 0 1
Ferguson 1 3 2 2 0 1
Hembree 1 0 0 0 1 0
New York
Bassitt W,12-7 6 6 2 2 3 4
T.May H,5 1 0 0 0 1 2
Díaz H,4 1 0 1 1 1 1
Ottavino S,3-6 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Díaz (Smith). WP_Bassitt.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:14. A_36,908 (41,922).

Top Stories