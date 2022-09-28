N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4

Miami New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 4 7 4 Totals 35 5 7 5 Berti ss 5 0 0 0 Nimmo cf 3 1 0 0 Leblanc 2b 3 2 1 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 0 0 Anderson rf 5 0 1 1 Lindor ss 5 1 1 0 Fortes dh 4 1 0 0 Canha lf 4 0 0 0 De La Cruz cf 4 1 3 2 McNeil rf 4 1 2 0 Bleday lf 3 0 0 1 Escobar 3b 5 1 3 5 Stallings c 4 0 1 0 Vientos dh 3 0 0 0 Groshans 3b 4 0 0 0 Guillorme 2b 3 0 0 0 L.Díaz 1b 4 0 1 0 Nido c 4 0 1 0 Gore pr 0 0 0 0 McCann c 0 0 0 0

Miami 000 201 100 0 — 4 New York 000 000 220 1 — 5

LOB_Miami 7, New York 10. 2B_Leblanc (10), De La Cruz (18), Anderson (16), Nido (15). HR_De La Cruz (12), Escobar (20). SF_Bleday (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami Luzardo 6 4 2 2 2 6 Brazoban H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0 Scott H,4 1-3 0 2 2 3 0 Bleier BS,0-4 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Nardi 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Brigham 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Floro L,1-3 1-3 1 1 0 1 0

New York Walker 5 6 3 3 2 8 Lugo 2 1 1 1 1 3 Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 2 E.Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 3 Smith W,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

Luzardo pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Walker pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:26. A_28,228 (41,922).

