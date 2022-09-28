N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|
|Berti ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Leblanc 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Anderson rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Fortes dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|De La Cruz cf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|McNeil rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bleday lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|3
|5
|
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vientos dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Groshans 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nido c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gore pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCann c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|000
|201
|100
|0
|—
|4
|New York
|000
|000
|220
|1
|—
|5
LOB_Miami 7, New York 10. 2B_Leblanc (10), De La Cruz (18), Anderson (16), Nido (15). HR_De La Cruz (12), Escobar (20). SF_Bleday (2).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Luzardo
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Brazoban H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scott H,4
|
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|0
|Bleier BS,0-4
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nardi
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Brigham
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Floro L,1-3
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walker
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Lugo
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Ottavino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E.Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Smith W,3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Luzardo pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Walker pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:26. A_28,228 (41,922).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.