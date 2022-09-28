Trending:
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4

The Associated Press
September 28, 2022 10:54 pm
< a min read
      

Miami

New York

ab
r
h
bi

Miami New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 7 4 Totals 35 5 7 5
Berti ss 5 0 0 0 Nimmo cf 3 1 0 0
Leblanc 2b 3 2 1 0 Alonso 1b 4 1 0 0
Anderson rf 5 0 1 1 Lindor ss 5 1 1 0
Fortes dh 4 1 0 0 Canha lf 4 0 0 0
De La Cruz cf 4 1 3 2 McNeil rf 4 1 2 0
Bleday lf 3 0 0 1 Escobar 3b 5 1 3 5
Stallings c 4 0 1 0 Vientos dh 3 0 0 0
Groshans 3b 4 0 0 0 Guillorme 2b 3 0 0 0
L.Díaz 1b 4 0 1 0 Nido c 4 0 1 0
Gore pr 0 0 0 0
McCann c 0 0 0 0
Miami 000 201 100 0 4
New York 000 000 220 1 5

LOB_Miami 7, New York 10. 2B_Leblanc (10), De La Cruz (18), Anderson (16), Nido (15). HR_De La Cruz (12), Escobar (20). SF_Bleday (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Luzardo 6 4 2 2 2 6
Brazoban H,4 1 0 0 0 0 0
Scott H,4 1-3 0 2 2 3 0
Bleier BS,0-4 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Nardi 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
Brigham 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Floro L,1-3 1-3 1 1 0 1 0
New York
Walker 5 6 3 3 2 8
Lugo 2 1 1 1 1 3
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 2
E.Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 3
Smith W,3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2

Luzardo pitched to 2 batters in the 7th, Walker pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:26. A_28,228 (41,922).

