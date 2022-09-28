Trending:
N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4

The Associated Press
September 28, 2022 10:54 pm
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 7 4 3 18
Berti ss 5 0 0 0 0 4 .236
Leblanc 2b 3 2 1 0 2 2 .282
Anderson rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .232
Fortes dh 4 1 0 0 1 2 .245
De La Cruz cf 4 1 3 2 0 1 .246
Bleday lf 3 0 0 1 0 3 .172
Stallings c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226
Groshans 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262
L.Díaz 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .171
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 7 5 7 8
Nimmo cf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .266
Alonso 1b 4 1 0 0 1 4 .268
Lindor ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .274
Canha lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .265
McNeil rf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .320
Escobar 3b 5 1 3 5 0 0 .240
Vientos dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .143
Guillorme 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .275
Nido c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242
1-Gore pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
McCann c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190
Miami 000 201 100 0_4 7 0
New York 000 000 220 1_5 7 0

One out when winning run scored.

1-ran for Nido in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 7, New York 10. 2B_Leblanc (10), De La Cruz (18), Anderson (16), Nido (15). HR_De La Cruz (12), off Walker; Escobar (20), off Luzardo. RBIs_De La Cruz 2 (38), Bleday (14), Anderson (28), Escobar 5 (68). SF_Bleday.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Fortes 2, Anderson 2, Groshans); New York 2 (Vientos, Lindor). RISP_Miami 1 for 11; New York 2 for 8.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Luzardo 6 4 2 2 2 6 95 3.53
Brazoban, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.41
Scott, H, 4 1-3 0 2 2 3 0 19 4.60
Bleier, BS, 0-4 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 3.56
Nardi 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 11 9.49
Brigham 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.98
Floro, L, 1-3 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 6 3.08
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Walker 5 6 3 3 2 8 95 3.59
Lugo 2 1 1 1 1 3 30 3.59
Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.14
E.Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 1.35
Smith, W, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.45

Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 3-2, Brigham 2-0, Lugo 2-1. IBB_off Floro (McNeil).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:26. A_28,228 (41,922).

Top Stories