N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4

Miami

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

36

4

7

4

3

18 Berti ss

5

0

0

0

0

4

.236 READ MORE

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 7 4 3 18 Berti ss 5 0 0 0 0 4 .236 Leblanc 2b 3 2 1 0 2 2 .282 Anderson rf 5 0 1 1 0 1 .232 Fortes dh 4 1 0 0 1 2 .245 De La Cruz cf 4 1 3 2 0 1 .246 Bleday lf 3 0 0 1 0 3 .172 Stallings c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226 Groshans 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262 L.Díaz 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .171

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 7 5 7 8 Nimmo cf 3 1 0 0 2 0 .266 Alonso 1b 4 1 0 0 1 4 .268 Lindor ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .274 Canha lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .265 McNeil rf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .320 Escobar 3b 5 1 3 5 0 0 .240 Vientos dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .143 Guillorme 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .275 Nido c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .242 1-Gore pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McCann c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190

Miami 000 201 100 0_4 7 0 New York 000 000 220 1_5 7 0

One out when winning run scored.

1-ran for Nido in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 7, New York 10. 2B_Leblanc (10), De La Cruz (18), Anderson (16), Nido (15). HR_De La Cruz (12), off Walker; Escobar (20), off Luzardo. RBIs_De La Cruz 2 (38), Bleday (14), Anderson (28), Escobar 5 (68). SF_Bleday.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Fortes 2, Anderson 2, Groshans); New York 2 (Vientos, Lindor). RISP_Miami 1 for 11; New York 2 for 8.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Luzardo 6 4 2 2 2 6 95 3.53 Brazoban, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.41 Scott, H, 4 1-3 0 2 2 3 0 19 4.60 Bleier, BS, 0-4 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 3.56 Nardi 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 11 9.49 Brigham 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.98 Floro, L, 1-3 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 6 3.08

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Walker 5 6 3 3 2 8 95 3.59 Lugo 2 1 1 1 1 3 30 3.59 Ottavino 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.14 E.Díaz 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 1.35 Smith, W, 3-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 3.45

Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 3-2, Brigham 2-0, Lugo 2-1. IBB_off Floro (McNeil).

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:26. A_28,228 (41,922).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.