N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 4

Miami
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
4
7
4
3
18
Berti ss
5
0
0
0
0
4
.236
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|7
|4
|3
|18
|
|Berti ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.236
|Leblanc 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|.282
|Anderson rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Fortes dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|De La Cruz cf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.246
|Bleday lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.172
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Groshans 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|L.Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|7
|5
|7
|8
|
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.266
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.268
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|McNeil rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.320
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.240
|Vientos dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Nido c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|1-Gore pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McCann c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Miami
|000
|201
|100
|0_4
|7
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|220
|1_5
|7
|0
One out when winning run scored.
1-ran for Nido in the 9th.
LOB_Miami 7, New York 10. 2B_Leblanc (10), De La Cruz (18), Anderson (16), Nido (15). HR_De La Cruz (12), off Walker; Escobar (20), off Luzardo. RBIs_De La Cruz 2 (38), Bleday (14), Anderson (28), Escobar 5 (68). SF_Bleday.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 5 (Fortes 2, Anderson 2, Groshans); New York 2 (Vientos, Lindor). RISP_Miami 1 for 11; New York 2 for 8.
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|6
|95
|3.53
|Brazoban, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.41
|Scott, H, 4
|
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|0
|19
|4.60
|Bleier, BS, 0-4
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.56
|Nardi
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|9.49
|Brigham
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.98
|Floro, L, 1-3
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|3.08
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Walker
|5
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|8
|95
|3.59
|Lugo
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|30
|3.59
|Ottavino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.14
|E.Díaz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|1.35
|Smith, W, 3-3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.45
Inherited runners-scored_Bleier 3-2, Brigham 2-0, Lugo 2-1. IBB_off Floro (McNeil).
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Marvin Hudson; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:26. A_28,228 (41,922).
