N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2

New York
Milwaukee
ab
r
h
bi
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogelbach dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nido c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mitchell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|000
|302
|020
|—
|7
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|200
|—
|2
E_Mitchell (1). DP_New York 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_New York 7, Milwaukee 2. 2B_Vogelbach (9), Escobar (25), Yelich 2 (25). 3B_Nimmo (7), Lindor (5). HR_Alonso (36), Tellez (32). SB_Alonso (5).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Scherzer W,10-4
|6
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Megill
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Lugo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ottavino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Burnes L,10-8
|5
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|4
|Cousins
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Topa
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strzelecki
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:49. A_25,671 (41,900).
