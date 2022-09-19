Trending:
N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2

The Associated Press
September 19, 2022 10:47 pm
< a min read
      

New York

Milwaukee

ab
r
h
bi

New York Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 7 10 7 Totals 31 2 4 2
Nimmo cf 4 1 1 0 Yelich lf 4 1 2 0
Lindor ss 5 2 2 1 Adames ss 4 0 0 0
McNeil 2b 4 1 1 0 Tellez 1b 4 1 1 2
Alonso 1b 4 2 1 3 Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0
Vogelbach dh 5 0 1 1 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0
Canha lf 3 0 0 0 McCutchen dh 3 0 1 0
Naquin rf 4 1 1 1 J.Peterson 3b 3 0 0 0
Escobar 3b 3 0 2 0 Caratini c 3 0 0 0
Nido c 4 0 1 1 Mitchell cf 3 0 0 0
New York 000 302 020 7
Milwaukee 000 000 200 2

E_Mitchell (1). DP_New York 0, Milwaukee 1. LOB_New York 7, Milwaukee 2. 2B_Vogelbach (9), Escobar (25), Yelich 2 (25). 3B_Nimmo (7), Lindor (5). HR_Alonso (36), Tellez (32). SB_Alonso (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Scherzer W,10-4 6 0 0 0 0 9
Megill 1 2 2 2 0 1
Lugo 1 1 0 0 0 1
Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 2
Milwaukee
Burnes L,10-8 5 2-3 7 5 5 1 4
Cousins 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2
Topa 1 2 2 2 2 1
Strzelecki 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:49. A_25,671 (41,900).

