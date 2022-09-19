N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2

New York
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|5
|9
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Lindor ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.320
|Alonso 1b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.267
|Vogelbach dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.248
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.234
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Nido c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|0
|13
|
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.225
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|J.Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Mitchell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.184
|New York
|000
|302
|020_7
|10
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|200_2
|4
|1
E_Mitchell (1). LOB_New York 7, Milwaukee 2. 2B_Vogelbach (9), Escobar (25), Yelich 2 (25). 3B_Nimmo (7), Lindor (5). HR_Alonso (36), off Burnes; Tellez (32), off Megill. RBIs_Alonso 3 (118), Lindor (95), Vogelbach (23), Naquin (12), Nido (27), Tellez 2 (85). SB_Alonso (5).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Nimmo, McNeil, Naquin); Milwaukee 1 (Renfroe). RISP_New York 5 for 13; Milwaukee 1 for 5.
GIDP_Nido.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 10-4
|6
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|68
|2.15
|Megill
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|5.31
|Lugo
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.17
|Ottavino
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.97
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, L, 10-8
|5
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|4
|100
|3.12
|Cousins
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|3.86
|Topa
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|17
|3.38
|Strzelecki
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|3.58
Inherited runners-scored_Cousins 2-0. IBB_off Topa (Escobar).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:49. A_25,671 (41,900).
