N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2

The Associated Press
September 19, 2022 10:47 pm
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 7 10 7 5 9
Nimmo cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .265
Lindor ss 5 2 2 1 0 1 .269
McNeil 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .320
Alonso 1b 4 2 1 3 1 1 .267
Vogelbach dh 5 0 1 1 0 2 .248
Canha lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .264
Naquin rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .234
Escobar 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .240
Nido c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .245
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 4 2 0 13
Yelich lf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .264
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .238
Tellez 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .225
Renfroe rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .248
Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .248
McCutchen dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .239
J.Peterson 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Caratini c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .198
Mitchell cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .184
New York 000 302 020_7 10 0
Milwaukee 000 000 200_2 4 1

E_Mitchell (1). LOB_New York 7, Milwaukee 2. 2B_Vogelbach (9), Escobar (25), Yelich 2 (25). 3B_Nimmo (7), Lindor (5). HR_Alonso (36), off Burnes; Tellez (32), off Megill. RBIs_Alonso 3 (118), Lindor (95), Vogelbach (23), Naquin (12), Nido (27), Tellez 2 (85). SB_Alonso (5).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Nimmo, McNeil, Naquin); Milwaukee 1 (Renfroe). RISP_New York 5 for 13; Milwaukee 1 for 5.

GIDP_Nido.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Scherzer, W, 10-4 6 0 0 0 0 9 68 2.15
Megill 1 2 2 2 0 1 11 5.31
Lugo 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 3.17
Ottavino 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 1.97
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Burnes, L, 10-8 5 2-3 7 5 5 1 4 100 3.12
Cousins 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 28 3.86
Topa 1 2 2 2 2 1 17 3.38
Strzelecki 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 3.58

Inherited runners-scored_Cousins 2-0. IBB_off Topa (Escobar).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:49. A_25,671 (41,900).

Top Stories