N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 1

Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
31
1
4
1
2
16
Cruz ss
4
0
0
0
0
3
.220
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Castro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Gamel dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|b-Castillo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Mitchell rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.231
|Chavis 1b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Suwinski lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.199
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|10
|7
|6
|10
|
|Nimmo cf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.261
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|McNeil rf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|Vogelbach dh
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.237
|a-Vientos ph-dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.077
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.236
|Naquin lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|McCann c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.201
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|000_1
|4
|0
|New York
|203
|100
|01x_7
|10
|0
a-singled for Vogelbach in the 4th. b-struck out for Gamel in the 9th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 5, New York 10. 2B_Chavis (16), Vogelbach (8), McNeil (37), Naquin (5). HR_Lindor (24), off Brubaker. RBIs_Chavis (48), Vogelbach 3 (19), Lindor 2 (94), Vientos (1), Alonso (112).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Delay 2, Gamel); New York 6 (McCann 2, Vientos 2, Guillorme 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 5; New York 4 for 13.
Runners moved up_Castro.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brubaker, L, 3-12
|3
|
|7
|5
|5
|2
|5
|71
|4.58
|Stout
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|34
|4.24
|Stephenson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.68
|Ramirez
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|47
|5.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, W, 15-6
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|11
|104
|3.70
|Lugo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.28
|Rodríguez
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|21
|4.95
IBB_off Stout (Alonso). HBP_Ramirez (Alonso). WP_Stout.
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:53. A_25,683 (41,922).
