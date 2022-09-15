N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 1

Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 4 1 2 16 Cruz ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .220 Reynolds cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .259 Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Gamel dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .235 b-Castillo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .201 Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Mitchell rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .231 Chavis 1b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .240 Suwinski lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .199 Delay c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .216

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 10 7 6 10 Nimmo cf 2 2 0 0 3 1 .261 Lindor ss 5 1 1 2 0 1 .267 McNeil rf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .322 Alonso 1b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .270 Vogelbach dh 2 0 2 3 0 0 .237 a-Vientos ph-dh 3 0 1 1 0 2 .077 Guillorme 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .286 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236 Naquin lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .235 McCann c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .201

Pittsburgh 010 000 000_1 4 0 New York 203 100 01x_7 10 0

a-singled for Vogelbach in the 4th. b-struck out for Gamel in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 5, New York 10. 2B_Chavis (16), Vogelbach (8), McNeil (37), Naquin (5). HR_Lindor (24), off Brubaker. RBIs_Chavis (48), Vogelbach 3 (19), Lindor 2 (94), Vientos (1), Alonso (112).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Delay 2, Gamel); New York 6 (McCann 2, Vientos 2, Guillorme 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 5; New York 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Castro.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Brubaker, L, 3-12 3 7 5 5 2 5 71 4.58 Stout 2 1 1 1 2 2 34 4.24 Stephenson 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.68 Ramirez 2 2 1 1 2 3 47 5.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco, W, 15-6 6 4 1 1 2 11 104 3.70 Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 3.28 Rodríguez 2 0 0 0 0 2 21 4.95

IBB_off Stout (Alonso). HBP_Ramirez (Alonso). WP_Stout.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:53. A_25,683 (41,922).

