N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 1

The Associated Press
September 15, 2022 10:31 pm
< a min read
      

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 1 4 1 2 16
Cruz ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .220
Reynolds cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .259
Castro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233
Gamel dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .235
b-Castillo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .201
Hayes 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Mitchell rf 2 1 0 0 2 0 .231
Chavis 1b 3 0 2 1 0 1 .240
Suwinski lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .199
Delay c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .216
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 7 10 7 6 10
Nimmo cf 2 2 0 0 3 1 .261
Lindor ss 5 1 1 2 0 1 .267
McNeil rf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .322
Alonso 1b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .270
Vogelbach dh 2 0 2 3 0 0 .237
a-Vientos ph-dh 3 0 1 1 0 2 .077
Guillorme 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .286
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .236
Naquin lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .235
McCann c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .201
Pittsburgh 010 000 000_1 4 0
New York 203 100 01x_7 10 0

a-singled for Vogelbach in the 4th. b-struck out for Gamel in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 5, New York 10. 2B_Chavis (16), Vogelbach (8), McNeil (37), Naquin (5). HR_Lindor (24), off Brubaker. RBIs_Chavis (48), Vogelbach 3 (19), Lindor 2 (94), Vientos (1), Alonso (112).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Delay 2, Gamel); New York 6 (McCann 2, Vientos 2, Guillorme 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 5; New York 4 for 13.

Runners moved up_Castro.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brubaker, L, 3-12 3 7 5 5 2 5 71 4.58
Stout 2 1 1 1 2 2 34 4.24
Stephenson 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.68
Ramirez 2 2 1 1 2 3 47 5.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco, W, 15-6 6 4 1 1 2 11 104 3.70
Lugo 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 3.28
Rodríguez 2 0 0 0 0 2 21 4.95

IBB_off Stout (Alonso). HBP_Ramirez (Alonso). WP_Stout.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:53. A_25,683 (41,922).

Top Stories