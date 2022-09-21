N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
30
2
4
2
3
11
Cruz ss
2
0
0
0
1
1
.218
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Castro 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Gamel rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Hayes 3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.243
|Mitchell dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|a-Chavis ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Suwinski lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Collins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|14
|11
|14
|5
|13
|
|Judge rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.317
|1-Locastro pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Torres 2b
|4
|4
|3
|5
|1
|0
|.252
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.225
|b-Peraza ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Stanton dh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.209
|Cabrera lf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.231
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.375
|Kiner-Falefa ss-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.256
|Pittsburgh
|000
|101
|000_2
|4
|0
|New York
|400
|020
|08x_14
|11
|0
a-grounded out for Mitchell in the 6th. b-flied out for Donaldson in the 8th.
1-ran for Judge in the 8th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 6, New York 2. 2B_Judge 2 (27), Kiner-Falefa (20), Donaldson (27), Cabrera (6), Bader (1), Trevino (12). 3B_Castro (4). HR_Cabrera (3), off Contreras; Torres (22), off Yajure; Torres (23), off Stout. RBIs_Hayes 2 (40), Cabrera 5 (15), Torres 5 (67), Donaldson (57), Bader 2 (5), Trevino (40). SF_Hayes.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Chavis, Gamel); New York 2 (Rizzo, Stanton). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 6; New York 6 for 15.
Runners moved up_Reynolds. GIDP_Gamel.
DP_New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Contreras, L, 5-5
|4
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|10
|87
|3.68
|De Jong
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.35
|Yajure
|1
|
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|31
|9.55
|Stout
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|24
|5.79
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, W, 6-3
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|64
|3.36
|Luetge
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|35
|2.82
|Marinaccio
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.25
|Weissert
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|6.10
Inherited runners-scored_De Jong 1-0, Stout 2-2, Marinaccio 1-0. HBP_Luetge (Cruz). WP_Contreras(2), Stout.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:51. A_46,175 (47,309).
