N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 2 4 2 3 11 Cruz ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .218 Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Castro 2b 4 2 2 0 0 2 .244 Gamel rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .232 Hayes 3b 2 0 1 2 1 1 .243 Mitchell dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .219 a-Chavis ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .234 Suwinski lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .192 Collins 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .111 Delay c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .216

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 14 11 14 5 13 Judge rf 4 2 2 0 1 1 .317 1-Locastro pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .154 Rizzo 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .226 Torres 2b 4 4 3 5 1 0 .252 Donaldson 3b 3 1 1 1 1 2 .225 b-Peraza ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Stanton dh 2 2 0 0 2 2 .209 Cabrera lf-rf 4 2 2 5 0 1 .231 Bader cf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .375 Kiner-Falefa ss-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264 Trevino c 4 1 1 1 0 2 .256

Pittsburgh 000 101 000_2 4 0 New York 400 020 08x_14 11 0

a-grounded out for Mitchell in the 6th. b-flied out for Donaldson in the 8th.

1-ran for Judge in the 8th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 6, New York 2. 2B_Judge 2 (27), Kiner-Falefa (20), Donaldson (27), Cabrera (6), Bader (1), Trevino (12). 3B_Castro (4). HR_Cabrera (3), off Contreras; Torres (22), off Yajure; Torres (23), off Stout. RBIs_Hayes 2 (40), Cabrera 5 (15), Torres 5 (67), Donaldson (57), Bader 2 (5), Trevino (40). SF_Hayes.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Chavis, Gamel); New York 2 (Rizzo, Stanton). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 6; New York 6 for 15.

Runners moved up_Reynolds. GIDP_Gamel.

DP_New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Contreras, L, 5-5 4 2-3 6 6 6 2 10 87 3.68 De Jong 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.35 Yajure 1 2 4 4 2 1 31 9.55 Stout 1 3 4 4 1 1 24 5.79

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino, W, 6-3 5 2 1 1 1 6 64 3.36 Luetge 2 2 1 1 1 3 35 2.82 Marinaccio 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.25 Weissert 1 0 0 0 1 0 16 6.10

Inherited runners-scored_De Jong 1-0, Stout 2-2, Marinaccio 1-0. HBP_Luetge (Cruz). WP_Contreras(2), Stout.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:51. A_46,175 (47,309).

