N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh
New York
ab
r
h
bi
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|35
|14
|11
|14
|
|Cruz ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Locastro pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Castro 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|4
|3
|5
|
|Hayes 3b
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mitchell dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peraza ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chavis ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Suwinski lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera lf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|5
|
|Collins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bader cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Delay c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Knr-Falefa ss-3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trevino c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|101
|000
|—
|2
|New York
|400
|020
|08x
|—
|14
DP_Pittsburgh 0, New York 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, New York 2. 2B_Judge 2 (27), Kiner-Falefa (20), Donaldson (27), Cabrera (6), Bader (1), Trevino (12). 3B_Castro (4). HR_Cabrera (3), Torres 2 (23). SF_Hayes (2).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Contreras L,5-5
|4
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|10
|De Jong
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yajure
|1
|
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Stout
|1
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Severino W,6-3
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Luetge
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Marinaccio
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Weissert
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Yajure pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Luetge pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Luetge (Cruz). WP_Contreras(2), Stout.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:51. A_46,175 (47,309).
