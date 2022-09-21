Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2

The Associated Press
September 21, 2022 10:16 pm
< a min read
      

Pittsburgh

New York

ab
r
h
bi

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider a host of factors — security, user experience, culture and overall integration — to create a successful software development process. In this...

READ MORE

Pittsburgh New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 4 2 Totals 35 14 11 14
Cruz ss 2 0 0 0 Judge rf 4 2 2 0
Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 Locastro pr-lf 0 1 0 0
Castro 2b 4 2 2 0 Rizzo 1b 5 0 0 0
Gamel rf 3 0 1 0 Torres 2b 4 4 3 5
Hayes 3b 2 0 1 2 Donaldson 3b 3 1 1 1
Mitchell dh 2 0 0 0 Peraza ph-ss 1 0 0 0
Chavis ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Stanton dh 2 2 0 0
Suwinski lf 4 0 0 0 Cabrera lf-rf 4 2 2 5
Collins 1b 4 0 0 0 Bader cf 4 1 1 2
Delay c 3 0 0 0 Knr-Falefa ss-3b 4 0 1 0
Trevino c 4 1 1 1
Pittsburgh 000 101 000 2
New York 400 020 08x 14

DP_Pittsburgh 0, New York 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, New York 2. 2B_Judge 2 (27), Kiner-Falefa (20), Donaldson (27), Cabrera (6), Bader (1), Trevino (12). 3B_Castro (4). HR_Cabrera (3), Torres 2 (23). SF_Hayes (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Contreras L,5-5 4 2-3 6 6 6 2 10
De Jong 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Yajure 1 2 4 4 2 1
Stout 1 3 4 4 1 1
New York
Severino W,6-3 5 2 1 1 1 6
Luetge 2 2 1 1 1 3
Marinaccio 1 0 0 0 0 2
Weissert 1 0 0 0 1 0

Yajure pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Luetge pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Luetge (Cruz). WP_Contreras(2), Stout.

        Insight by Sonatype: Agencies must consider a host of factors — security, user experience, culture and overall integration — to create a successful software development process. In this executive briefing, we find out how three agencies overcame the challenges and moved to DevSecOps.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:51. A_46,175 (47,309).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|28 Massachusetts Digital Government Summit
9|28 Building Zero Trust Cyber Resiliency in...
9|28 AFCEA Belvoir September Luncheon
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories