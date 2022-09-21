N.Y. Yankees 14, Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 30 2 4 2 Totals 35 14 11 14 Cruz ss 2 0 0 0 Judge rf 4 2 2 0 Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 Locastro pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Castro 2b 4 2 2 0 Rizzo 1b 5 0 0 0 Gamel rf 3 0 1 0 Torres 2b 4 4 3 5 Hayes 3b 2 0 1 2 Donaldson 3b 3 1 1 1 Mitchell dh 2 0 0 0 Peraza ph-ss 1 0 0 0 Chavis ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Stanton dh 2 2 0 0 Suwinski lf 4 0 0 0 Cabrera lf-rf 4 2 2 5 Collins 1b 4 0 0 0 Bader cf 4 1 1 2 Delay c 3 0 0 0 Knr-Falefa ss-3b 4 0 1 0 Trevino c 4 1 1 1

Pittsburgh 000 101 000 — 2 New York 400 020 08x — 14

DP_Pittsburgh 0, New York 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, New York 2. 2B_Judge 2 (27), Kiner-Falefa (20), Donaldson (27), Cabrera (6), Bader (1), Trevino (12). 3B_Castro (4). HR_Cabrera (3), Torres 2 (23). SF_Hayes (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh Contreras L,5-5 4 2-3 6 6 6 2 10 De Jong 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Yajure 1 2 4 4 2 1 Stout 1 3 4 4 1 1

New York Severino W,6-3 5 2 1 1 1 6 Luetge 2 2 1 1 1 3 Marinaccio 1 0 0 0 0 2 Weissert 1 0 0 0 1 0

Yajure pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Luetge pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Luetge (Cruz). WP_Contreras(2), Stout.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:51. A_46,175 (47,309).

