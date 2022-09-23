N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4

Boston

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 7 4 3 12 Hernández 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .227 Devers 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .289 Pham lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .264 Verdugo rf 4 1 2 3 0 2 .281 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270 1-Dalbec pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211 Casas 1b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .114 2-Wong pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Refsnyder cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .302 b-Almonte ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333 McGuire c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .363 Chang ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .231

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 7 5 4 9 Judge cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .315 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212 Torres 2b 3 0 1 2 1 1 .250 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Cabrera rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .228 a-Bader ph-cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .364 Trevino c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .255 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .265 Gonzalez 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .189 Hicks lf 3 2 2 2 0 1 .219

Boston 100 003 000_4 7 3 New York 001 030 01x_5 7 0

a-walked for Cabrera in the 8th. b-struck out for Refsnyder in the 9th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 9th. 2-ran for Casas in the 9th.

E_Chang (1), Pham (2), Strahm (2). LOB_Boston 4, New York 6. 2B_Verdugo (36), Hernández (23), Torres (26). HR_Pham (6), off Cole; Verdugo (10), off Cole; Hicks (8), off Hill. RBIs_Pham (21), Verdugo 3 (70), Hicks 2 (39), Torres 2 (69), Trevino (41). CS_Hernández (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (McGuire, Martinez); New York 3 (Donaldson, Gonzalez, Trevino). RISP_Boston 1 for 5; New York 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Stanton. GIDP_McGuire.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Kiner-Falefa, Gonzalez).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill 5 5 4 4 2 4 83 4.81 Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.79 Ort 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 5.55 Strahm, L, 3-4 1 1 1 1 2 2 28 3.51

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole 6 5 4 4 2 8 103 3.49 Marinaccio 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 2.20 Loáisiga, W, 2-3 2 2 0 0 0 2 28 4.43

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:00. A_47,346 (47,309).

