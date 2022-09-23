Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4

The Associated Press
September 23, 2022 10:26 pm
1 min read
      

Boston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
32
4
7
4
3
12

Hernández 2b
4
1
2
0
0
1
.227

READ MORE
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 7 4 3 12
Hernández 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .227
Devers 3b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .289
Pham lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .264
Verdugo rf 4 1 2 3 0 2 .281
Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .270
1-Dalbec pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Casas 1b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .114
2-Wong pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242
Refsnyder cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .302
b-Almonte ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .333
McGuire c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .363
Chang ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .231
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 7 5 4 9
Judge cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .315
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .212
Torres 2b 3 0 1 2 1 1 .250
Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Cabrera rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .228
a-Bader ph-cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .364
Trevino c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .255
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .265
Gonzalez 1b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .189
Hicks lf 3 2 2 2 0 1 .219
Boston 100 003 000_4 7 3
New York 001 030 01x_5 7 0

a-walked for Cabrera in the 8th. b-struck out for Refsnyder in the 9th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 9th. 2-ran for Casas in the 9th.

E_Chang (1), Pham (2), Strahm (2). LOB_Boston 4, New York 6. 2B_Verdugo (36), Hernández (23), Torres (26). HR_Pham (6), off Cole; Verdugo (10), off Cole; Hicks (8), off Hill. RBIs_Pham (21), Verdugo 3 (70), Hicks 2 (39), Torres 2 (69), Trevino (41). CS_Hernández (2).

        Insight by VAST Federal: Tom Sasala, chief data officer with the Department of the Navy, discusses data management strategy and AI's role in cybersecurity. Randy Hayes, public sector at VAST Federal, provides an industry perspective.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (McGuire, Martinez); New York 3 (Donaldson, Gonzalez, Trevino). RISP_Boston 1 for 5; New York 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Stanton. GIDP_McGuire.

DP_New York 1 (Torres, Kiner-Falefa, Gonzalez).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill 5 5 4 4 2 4 83 4.81
Kelly 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.79
Ort 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 5.55
Strahm, L, 3-4 1 1 1 1 2 2 28 3.51
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole 6 5 4 4 2 8 103 3.49
Marinaccio 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 2.20
Loáisiga, W, 2-3 2 2 0 0 0 2 28 4.43

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:00. A_47,346 (47,309).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|30 Avoiding Automation Failure: What,...
9|30 Cybersecurity: Compliance &...
9|30 Providing Enhanced Payment Features...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories