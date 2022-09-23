N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 4

Boston
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
4
7
4
3
12
Hernández 2b
4
1
2
0
0
1
.227
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|5
|4
|9
|
|Judge cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.250
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|a-Bader ph-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.364
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Gonzalez 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.189
|Hicks lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.219
|Boston
|100
|003
|000_4
|7
|3
|New York
|001
|030
|01x_5
|7
|0
a-walked for Cabrera in the 8th. b-struck out for Refsnyder in the 9th.
1-ran for Martinez in the 9th. 2-ran for Casas in the 9th.
E_Chang (1), Pham (2), Strahm (2). LOB_Boston 4, New York 6. 2B_Verdugo (36), Hernández (23), Torres (26). HR_Pham (6), off Cole; Verdugo (10), off Cole; Hicks (8), off Hill. RBIs_Pham (21), Verdugo 3 (70), Hicks 2 (39), Torres 2 (69), Trevino (41). CS_Hernández (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 2 (McGuire, Martinez); New York 3 (Donaldson, Gonzalez, Trevino). RISP_Boston 1 for 5; New York 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Stanton. GIDP_McGuire.
DP_New York 1 (Torres, Kiner-Falefa, Gonzalez).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|83
|4.81
|Kelly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.79
|Ort
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|5.55
|Strahm, L, 3-4
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|28
|3.51
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|6
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|8
|103
|3.49
|Marinaccio
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|2.20
|Loáisiga, W, 2-3
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|4.43
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.
T_3:00. A_47,346 (47,309).
