N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2

The Associated Press
September 5, 2022 4:22 pm
Minnesota New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 6 2 Totals 27 5 7 5
Arraez dh 4 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 1 1 0
Correa ss 3 0 1 0 Judge cf-rf 3 2 2 2
Miranda 1b 4 0 1 0 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0
Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 Hicks ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 2 0 1 1
Garlick rf 4 0 1 0 Trevino c 3 0 0 0
Cave lf 3 1 0 0 Cabrera rf 3 0 0 0
Sánchez c 4 1 1 2 Florial cf 0 0 0 0
Celestino cf 2 0 1 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 2 1
Kepler ph 1 0 0 0 Locastro lf 3 0 0 0
Gonzalez 1b 2 1 1 1
Minnesota 000 020 000 2
New York 101 002 10x 5

E_Gonzalez (1), Donaldson (11). DP_Minnesota 3, New York 2. LOB_Minnesota 7, New York 2. 2B_Judge (22). HR_Sánchez (14), Gonzalez (4), Judge (54), Kiner-Falefa (2). SB_Celestino (1), Urshela (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Archer 5 4 2 2 2 2
Megill L,3-2 1 2 2 2 1 0
Pagán 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2
Davis 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
New York
Taillon 5 6 2 2 2 3
Weissert W,2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2
Peralta H,9 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Holmes S,19-24 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Pagán (Gonzalez).

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:58. A_38,446 (47,309).

