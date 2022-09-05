N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2

Minnesota
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
2
6
2
4
9
Arraez dh
4
0
0
0
0
1
.314
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|5
|7
|5
|3
|6
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Judge cf-rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.302
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|a-Hicks ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.220
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Florial cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.050
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Locastro lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Gonzalez 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.205
|Minnesota
|000
|020
|000_2
|6
|0
|New York
|101
|002
|10x_5
|7
|2
a-struck out for Stanton in the 8th. b-struck out for Celestino in the 9th.
E_Gonzalez (1), Donaldson (11). LOB_Minnesota 7, New York 2. 2B_Judge (22). HR_Sánchez (14), off Taillon; Gonzalez (4), off Archer; Judge (54), off Megill; Kiner-Falefa (2), off Pagán. RBIs_Sánchez 2 (47), Donaldson (51), Gonzalez (12), Judge 2 (117), Kiner-Falefa (39). SB_Celestino (1), Urshela (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Correa, Gordon, Sánchez); New York 0. RISP_Minnesota 0 for 4; New York 1 for 2.
GIDP_Miranda, Urshela, Gonzalez, Trevino.
DP_Minnesota 3 (Correa, Gordon, Miranda; Miranda, Correa, Miranda; Gordon, Correa, Miranda); New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Gonzalez; Donaldson, Gonzalez).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|76
|4.47
|Megill, L, 3-2
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|26
|3.96
|Pagán
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|4.99
|Davis
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|83
|3.95
|Weissert, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|29
|8.10
|Peralta, H, 9
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.63
|Holmes, S, 19-24
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|2.38
Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 2-0. HBP_Pagán (Gonzalez).
Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:58. A_38,446 (47,309).
