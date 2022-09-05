On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 2

The Associated Press
September 5, 2022
1 min read
      

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 6 2 4 9
Arraez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .314
Correa ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .270
Miranda 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .274
Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .263
Garlick rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .264
Cave lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .219
Sánchez c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .214
Celestino cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .248
b-Kepler ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .232
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 5 7 5 3 6
Torres 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .240
Judge cf-rf 3 2 2 2 1 1 .302
Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .214
a-Hicks ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Donaldson 3b 2 0 1 1 2 1 .220
Trevino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Cabrera rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Florial cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .050
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 2 1 0 0 .265
Locastro lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .162
Gonzalez 1b 2 1 1 1 0 0 .205
Minnesota 000 020 000_2 6 0
New York 101 002 10x_5 7 2

a-struck out for Stanton in the 8th. b-struck out for Celestino in the 9th.

E_Gonzalez (1), Donaldson (11). LOB_Minnesota 7, New York 2. 2B_Judge (22). HR_Sánchez (14), off Taillon; Gonzalez (4), off Archer; Judge (54), off Megill; Kiner-Falefa (2), off Pagán. RBIs_Sánchez 2 (47), Donaldson (51), Gonzalez (12), Judge 2 (117), Kiner-Falefa (39). SB_Celestino (1), Urshela (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Correa, Gordon, Sánchez); New York 0. RISP_Minnesota 0 for 4; New York 1 for 2.

GIDP_Miranda, Urshela, Gonzalez, Trevino.

DP_Minnesota 3 (Correa, Gordon, Miranda; Miranda, Correa, Miranda; Gordon, Correa, Miranda); New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Gonzalez; Donaldson, Gonzalez).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Archer 5 4 2 2 2 2 76 4.47
Megill, L, 3-2 1 2 2 2 1 0 26 3.96
Pagán 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2 22 4.99
Davis 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon 5 6 2 2 2 3 83 3.95
Weissert, W, 2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 29 8.10
Peralta, H, 9 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.63
Holmes, S, 19-24 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 2.38

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 2-0. HBP_Pagán (Gonzalez).

Umpires_Home, David Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Alex Tosi; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:58. A_38,446 (47,309).

Top Stories