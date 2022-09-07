Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 4

The Associated Press
September 7, 2022 7:27 pm
1 min read
      

Minnesota
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
45
4
11
4
3
11

Arraez 1b
5
1
2
0
1
0
.315

READ MORE
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 45 4 11 4 3 11
Arraez 1b 5 1 2 0 1 0 .315
Correa ss 6 0 1 0 0 2 .269
Miranda 3b 5 1 2 2 1 0 .276
Gordon 2b-lf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .275
Urshela dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Garlick rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .258
B.Hamilton lf 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Kepler ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Palacios 2b 1 1 0 0 0 1 .192
Cave lf-rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .221
Sánchez c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .213
Celestino cf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .251
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 42 5 9 5 4 14
Cabrera rf 6 0 1 1 0 2 .188
Judge dh 3 1 1 1 2 1 .302
Torres 2b 4 1 1 2 1 1 .240
Guzmán 1b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .000
Andújar lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225
1-Locastro pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .162
c-Gonzalez ph-lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .203
Kiner-Falefa 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .267
Florial cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .042
Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .191
b-Hicks ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Trevino c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .259
Peraza ss 5 1 3 0 0 0 .250
Minnesota 200 100 000 001_4 11 4
New York 000 102 000 002_5 9 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for B.Hamilton in the 8th. b-flied out for Higashioka in the 8th. c-grounded out for Locastro in the 11th.

1-ran for Andújar in the 9th.

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

E_López (1), Palacios (2), Sánchez (4), Miranda (5). LOB_Minnesota 11, New York 9. 2B_Arraez (25), Peraza (1). HR_Miranda (14), off Germán; Judge (55), off Varland; Torres (19), off Jax. RBIs_Miranda 2 (60), Celestino 2 (19), Judge (118), Torres 2 (53), Kiner-Falefa (40), Cabrera (4). SB_Kiner-Falefa (17). CS_Locastro (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 6 (Miranda 3, Palacios, Kepler, Arraez); New York 5 (Gonzalez 2, Torres, Florial, Cabrera). RISP_Minnesota 4 for 15; New York 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Correa, Guzmán. GIDP_Miranda, Guzmán, Higashioka, Cabrera.

DP_Minnesota 3 (Correa, Gordon, Arraez; Miranda, Arraez; Arraez, Sánchez, Arraez); New York 1 (Peraza, Torres, Guzmán).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Varland 5 1-3 3 2 2 1 7 80 3.38
Jax, BS, 1-6 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 12 3.45
Thielbar 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.75
López 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 2.84
Duran 2 1 0 0 0 2 28 1.76
Fulmer 1 0 0 0 2 0 16 3.52
Megill, L, 3-3, BS, 0-2 2-3 3 2 1 0 1 20 4.12
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Germán 6 7 3 3 1 6 90 3.27
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.58
Loáisiga 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 4.66
Holmes 2 1 0 0 0 0 27 2.29
Marinaccio 1 1-3 1 1 0 2 3 26 1.73
Weissert, W, 3-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 7.36

Inherited runners-scored_Jax 1-1, Weissert 3-0. IBB_off López (Judge), off Fulmer (Judge).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jose Navas; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_4:03.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|14 Offutt AFB Technology Showcase
9|14 Oracle ATO Acceleration
9|14 Modernizing Digital Document Workflows:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories