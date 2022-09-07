N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 4

Minnesota

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 45 4 11 4 3 11 Arraez 1b 5 1 2 0 1 0 .315 Correa ss 6 0 1 0 0 2 .269 Miranda 3b 5 1 2 2 1 0 .276 Gordon 2b-lf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .275 Urshela dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Garlick rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .258 B.Hamilton lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Kepler ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Palacios 2b 1 1 0 0 0 1 .192 Cave lf-rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .221 Sánchez c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .213 Celestino cf 5 0 2 2 0 1 .251

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 5 9 5 4 14 Cabrera rf 6 0 1 1 0 2 .188 Judge dh 3 1 1 1 2 1 .302 Torres 2b 4 1 1 2 1 1 .240 Guzmán 1b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .000 Andújar lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .225 1-Locastro pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .162 c-Gonzalez ph-lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .203 Kiner-Falefa 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .267 Florial cf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .042 Higashioka c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .191 b-Hicks ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Trevino c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .259 Peraza ss 5 1 3 0 0 0 .250

Minnesota 200 100 000 001_4 11 4 New York 000 102 000 002_5 9 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for B.Hamilton in the 8th. b-flied out for Higashioka in the 8th. c-grounded out for Locastro in the 11th.

1-ran for Andújar in the 9th.

E_López (1), Palacios (2), Sánchez (4), Miranda (5). LOB_Minnesota 11, New York 9. 2B_Arraez (25), Peraza (1). HR_Miranda (14), off Germán; Judge (55), off Varland; Torres (19), off Jax. RBIs_Miranda 2 (60), Celestino 2 (19), Judge (118), Torres 2 (53), Kiner-Falefa (40), Cabrera (4). SB_Kiner-Falefa (17). CS_Locastro (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 6 (Miranda 3, Palacios, Kepler, Arraez); New York 5 (Gonzalez 2, Torres, Florial, Cabrera). RISP_Minnesota 4 for 15; New York 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Correa, Guzmán. GIDP_Miranda, Guzmán, Higashioka, Cabrera.

DP_Minnesota 3 (Correa, Gordon, Arraez; Miranda, Arraez; Arraez, Sánchez, Arraez); New York 1 (Peraza, Torres, Guzmán).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Varland 5 1-3 3 2 2 1 7 80 3.38 Jax, BS, 1-6 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 12 3.45 Thielbar 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.75 López 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 2.84 Duran 2 1 0 0 0 2 28 1.76 Fulmer 1 0 0 0 2 0 16 3.52 Megill, L, 3-3, BS, 0-2 2-3 3 2 1 0 1 20 4.12

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Germán 6 7 3 3 1 6 90 3.27 Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.58 Loáisiga 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 4.66 Holmes 2 1 0 0 0 0 27 2.29 Marinaccio 1 1-3 1 1 0 2 3 26 1.73 Weissert, W, 3-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 7.36

Inherited runners-scored_Jax 1-1, Weissert 3-0. IBB_off López (Judge), off Fulmer (Judge).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jose Navas; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T_4:03.

