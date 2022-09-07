N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 4

Minnesota
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|45
|4
|11
|4
|3
|11
|
|Arraez 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.315
|Correa ss
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Miranda 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.276
|Gordon 2b-lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Urshela dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Garlick rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|B.Hamilton lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Kepler ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Palacios 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Cave lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.221
|Sánchez c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Celestino cf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.251
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|5
|9
|5
|4
|14
|
|Cabrera rf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.188
|Judge dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.302
|Torres 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.240
|Guzmán 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|Andújar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|1-Locastro pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|c-Gonzalez ph-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Florial cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.042
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|b-Hicks ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Peraza ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Minnesota
|200
|100
|000
|001_4
|11
|4
|New York
|000
|102
|000
|002_5
|9
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for B.Hamilton in the 8th. b-flied out for Higashioka in the 8th. c-grounded out for Locastro in the 11th.
1-ran for Andújar in the 9th.
E_López (1), Palacios (2), Sánchez (4), Miranda (5). LOB_Minnesota 11, New York 9. 2B_Arraez (25), Peraza (1). HR_Miranda (14), off Germán; Judge (55), off Varland; Torres (19), off Jax. RBIs_Miranda 2 (60), Celestino 2 (19), Judge (118), Torres 2 (53), Kiner-Falefa (40), Cabrera (4). SB_Kiner-Falefa (17). CS_Locastro (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 6 (Miranda 3, Palacios, Kepler, Arraez); New York 5 (Gonzalez 2, Torres, Florial, Cabrera). RISP_Minnesota 4 for 15; New York 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Correa, Guzmán. GIDP_Miranda, Guzmán, Higashioka, Cabrera.
DP_Minnesota 3 (Correa, Gordon, Arraez; Miranda, Arraez; Arraez, Sánchez, Arraez); New York 1 (Peraza, Torres, Guzmán).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Varland
|5
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|7
|80
|3.38
|Jax, BS, 1-6
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|12
|3.45
|Thielbar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.75
|López
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.84
|Duran
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|1.76
|Fulmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|16
|3.52
|Megill, L, 3-3, BS, 0-2
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|20
|4.12
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Germán
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|6
|90
|3.27
|Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.58
|Loáisiga
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.66
|Holmes
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27
|2.29
|Marinaccio
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|26
|1.73
|Weissert, W, 3-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|7.36
Inherited runners-scored_Jax 1-1, Weissert 3-0. IBB_off López (Judge), off Fulmer (Judge).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Jose Navas; Second, David Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_4:03.
