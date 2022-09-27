Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 10:22 pm
New York

Toronto

ab
r
h
bi

New York Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 5 11 5 Totals 32 2 8 2
Judge cf-rf 1 2 0 0 Springer cf 4 2 2 1
Rizzo 1b 4 0 2 1 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0
Torres 2b 5 0 3 3 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 1 1
Donaldson 3b 5 0 0 0 Kirk c 4 0 1 0
Stanton dh 5 0 0 0 Zimmer pr 0 0 0 0
Cabrera rf 4 0 2 0 M.Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0
Bader cf 1 0 0 0 Hernández rf 3 0 0 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0 Tapia lf 3 0 1 0
Higashioka c 4 2 3 0 Merrifield 2b 3 0 1 0
Hicks lf 4 1 1 1 Biggio 1b 3 0 1 0
New York 002 012 000 5
Toronto 100 001 000 2

E_Bichette (22). DP_New York 1, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 10, Toronto 3. 2B_Higashioka (7), Hicks (9). HR_Springer (24).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Taillon W,14-5 7 1-3 7 2 2 0 6
Trivino S,1-2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Toronto
Berríos L,11-7 5 1-3 9 5 5 2 7
Pop 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Phelps 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3
Bass 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_Phelps (Rizzo).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:55. A_40,528 (53,506).

Top Stories