N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2

New York
Toronto
ab
r
h
bi
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|
|Judge cf-rf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|3
|3
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmer pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|M.Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bader cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hicks lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Biggio 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|New York
|002
|012
|000
|—
|5
|Toronto
|100
|001
|000
|—
|2
E_Bichette (22). DP_New York 1, Toronto 1. LOB_New York 10, Toronto 3. 2B_Higashioka (7), Hicks (9). HR_Springer (24).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taillon W,14-5
|7
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Trivino S,1-2
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos L,11-7
|5
|1-3
|9
|5
|5
|2
|7
|Pop
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Phelps
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bass
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_Phelps (Rizzo).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:55. A_40,528 (53,506).
