N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
37
5
11
5
4
13
Judge cf-rf
1
2
0
0
4
0
.314
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.228
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.257
|Donaldson 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.223
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.208
|Cabrera rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Bader cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|Higashioka c
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Hicks lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.218
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|8
|2
|0
|7
|
|Springer cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Kirk c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|1-Zimmer pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.103
|M.Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.259
|Tapia lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Biggio 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|New York
|002
|012
|000_5
|11
|0
|Toronto
|100
|001
|000_2
|8
|1
1-ran for Kirk in the 9th.
E_Bichette (22). LOB_New York 10, Toronto 3. 2B_Higashioka (7), Hicks (9). HR_Springer (24), off Taillon. RBIs_Rizzo (75), Torres 3 (74), Hicks (40), Springer (72), Guerrero Jr. (92).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Donaldson, Stanton, Cabrera); Toronto 1 (M.Chapman). RISP_New York 5 for 13; Toronto 1 for 3.
GIDP_Torres, Springer.
DP_New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo); Toronto 1 (Bichette, Merrifield, Biggio).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, W, 14-5
|7
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|0
|6
|94
|3.83
|Trivino, S, 1-2
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|1.74
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Berríos, L, 11-7
|5
|1-3
|9
|5
|5
|2
|7
|95
|5.37
|Pop
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|2.12
|Phelps
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|32
|2.92
|Bass
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|1.59
Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 2-0, Pop 1-1, Bass 3-0. HBP_Phelps (Rizzo).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:55. A_40,528 (53,506).
