Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2

The Associated Press
September 27, 2022 10:22 pm
< a min read
      

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
37
5
11
5
4
13

Judge cf-rf
1
2
0
0
4
0
.314

READ MORE
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 11 5 4 13
Judge cf-rf 1 2 0 0 4 0 .314
Rizzo 1b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .228
Torres 2b 5 0 3 3 0 1 .257
Donaldson 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .223
Stanton dh 5 0 0 0 0 4 .208
Cabrera rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .242
Bader cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .263
Higashioka c 4 2 3 0 0 0 .214
Hicks lf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .218
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 8 2 0 7
Springer cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .263
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .284
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .276
Kirk c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .292
1-Zimmer pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .103
M.Chapman 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Hernández rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .259
Tapia lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Merrifield 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Biggio 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .203
New York 002 012 000_5 11 0
Toronto 100 001 000_2 8 1

1-ran for Kirk in the 9th.

E_Bichette (22). LOB_New York 10, Toronto 3. 2B_Higashioka (7), Hicks (9). HR_Springer (24), off Taillon. RBIs_Rizzo (75), Torres 3 (74), Hicks (40), Springer (72), Guerrero Jr. (92).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Donaldson, Stanton, Cabrera); Toronto 1 (M.Chapman). RISP_New York 5 for 13; Toronto 1 for 3.

        Insight by Primer AI: The new Chief Digital and AI Office has plans to make AI development and buying more agile at DoD. Get details on these efforts and also learn about use cases in the Army, the U.S. Special Operations Command and Veterans Affairs.

GIDP_Torres, Springer.

DP_New York 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo); Toronto 1 (Bichette, Merrifield, Biggio).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon, W, 14-5 7 1-3 7 2 2 0 6 94 3.83
Trivino, S, 1-2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 1.74
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Berríos, L, 11-7 5 1-3 9 5 5 2 7 95 5.37
Pop 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 20 2.12
Phelps 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 3 32 2.92
Bass 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 19 1.59

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 2-0, Pop 1-1, Bass 3-0. HBP_Phelps (Rizzo).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Wills; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:55. A_40,528 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

10|4 Colorado Digital Government Summit
10|4 Headlines in Cybersecurity - What...
10|4 Zscaler Demo Desk
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories