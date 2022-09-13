Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 6

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 11:07 pm
1 min read
      

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
35
7
8
7
5
7

Holmes p-p
0
0
0
0
0
0

READ MORE
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 8 7 5 7
Holmes p-p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Judge cf 4 3 3 2 1 0 .310
Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 1 2 .218
1-Florial pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .097
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Torres 2b 5 0 1 3 0 1 .240
Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .221
Cabrera rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .198
Andújar lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Higashioka c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 2 1 0 0 0 .269
Trevino c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .255
a-Hicks ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .211
Gonzalez 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .194
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 6 5 2 13
Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .262
Verdugo rf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .285
Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .318
Devers 3b 4 1 0 0 1 3 .288
Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274
Arroyo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Casas 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .125
Hernández cf 4 1 0 0 0 3 .222
McGuire c 3 1 2 1 0 1 .369
2-Wong pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .227
New York 002 001 010 3_7 8 0
Boston 021 001 000 2_6 6 0

a-walked for Trevino in the 10th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 10th. 2-ran for McGuire in the 10th.

LOB_New York 4, Boston 5. 2B_Torres (23). HR_Gonzalez (5), off Pivetta; Judge (56), off Pivetta; Judge (57), off Whitlock; Casas (2), off Cole; McGuire (1), off Cole; Bogaerts (14), off Cole. RBIs_Gonzalez 2 (14), Judge 2 (123), Torres 3 (61), Casas 2 (4), McGuire (6), Bogaerts (67), Verdugo (65). SB_Devers (3), Casas (1), Torres (8). CS_Judge (3).

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and asset management in the era of zero trust. In addition, Tom Kennedy, vice president at Axonius will provide an industry perspective.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Donaldson, Andújar); Boston 3 (Verdugo, Pham, Devers). RISP_New York 1 for 5; Boston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Arroyo. GIDP_Gonzalez.

DP_Boston 2 (Arroyo, Verdugo, Bogaerts, Verdugo; Bogaerts, Casas).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole 6 4 4 4 2 10 98 3.30
Luetge 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 2.60
Trivino 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.20
Loáisiga 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.42
Holmes, W, 6-3 1 1-3 0 2 1 0 1 16 2.35
Peralta, S, 4-9 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.41
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta 5 1-3 6 3 3 2 5 93 4.31
Brasier 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.17
Schreiber, H, 20 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.01
Whitlock, BS, 6-8 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 3.49
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 5.23
Familia, L, 1-2 1 1 3 2 3 0 25 6.10

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-0, Peralta 2-2, Brasier 2-0. IBB_off Familia (Judge). HBP_Trivino (Pham), Holmes (McGuire). WP_Peralta.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:37. A_34,250 (37,755).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|20 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|20 Outwit. Outmaneuver. Outmatch.
9|20 Making E-Discovery Easier to Improve...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories