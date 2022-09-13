N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 6

New York

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 8 7 5 7 Holmes p-p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Judge cf 4 3 3 2 1 0 .310 Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 1 2 .218 1-Florial pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .097 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Torres 2b 5 0 1 3 0 1 .240 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .221 Cabrera rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .198 Andújar lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Higashioka c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 2 1 0 0 0 .269 Trevino c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .255 a-Hicks ph-lf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .211 Gonzalez 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .194

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 6 5 2 13 Pham lf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .262 Verdugo rf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .285 Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .318 Devers 3b 4 1 0 0 1 3 .288 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274 Arroyo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Casas 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .125 Hernández cf 4 1 0 0 0 3 .222 McGuire c 3 1 2 1 0 1 .369 2-Wong pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .227

New York 002 001 010 3_7 8 0 Boston 021 001 000 2_6 6 0

a-walked for Trevino in the 10th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 10th. 2-ran for McGuire in the 10th.

LOB_New York 4, Boston 5. 2B_Torres (23). HR_Gonzalez (5), off Pivetta; Judge (56), off Pivetta; Judge (57), off Whitlock; Casas (2), off Cole; McGuire (1), off Cole; Bogaerts (14), off Cole. RBIs_Gonzalez 2 (14), Judge 2 (123), Torres 3 (61), Casas 2 (4), McGuire (6), Bogaerts (67), Verdugo (65). SB_Devers (3), Casas (1), Torres (8). CS_Judge (3).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Donaldson, Andújar); Boston 3 (Verdugo, Pham, Devers). RISP_New York 1 for 5; Boston 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Arroyo. GIDP_Gonzalez.

DP_Boston 2 (Arroyo, Verdugo, Bogaerts, Verdugo; Bogaerts, Casas).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole 6 4 4 4 2 10 98 3.30 Luetge 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 10 2.60 Trivino 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.20 Loáisiga 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.42 Holmes, W, 6-3 1 1-3 0 2 1 0 1 16 2.35 Peralta, S, 4-9 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 12 2.41

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta 5 1-3 6 3 3 2 5 93 4.31 Brasier 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.17 Schreiber, H, 20 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.01 Whitlock, BS, 6-8 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 3.49 Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 5.23 Familia, L, 1-2 1 1 3 2 3 0 25 6.10

Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-0, Peralta 2-2, Brasier 2-0. IBB_off Familia (Judge). HBP_Trivino (Pham), Holmes (McGuire). WP_Peralta.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:37. A_34,250 (37,755).

