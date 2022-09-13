N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 6

New York
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
7
8
7
5
7
Holmes p-p
0
0
0
0
0
0
—
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|7
|5
|7
|
|Holmes p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Judge cf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.310
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.218
|1-Florial pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.097
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.240
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.198
|Andújar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|a-Hicks ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Gonzalez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.194
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|6
|5
|2
|13
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.262
|Verdugo rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.318
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.288
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Casas 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.125
|Hernández cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.222
|McGuire c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.369
|2-Wong pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|New York
|002
|001
|010
|3_7
|8
|0
|Boston
|021
|001
|000
|2_6
|6
|0
a-walked for Trevino in the 10th.
1-ran for Stanton in the 10th. 2-ran for McGuire in the 10th.
LOB_New York 4, Boston 5. 2B_Torres (23). HR_Gonzalez (5), off Pivetta; Judge (56), off Pivetta; Judge (57), off Whitlock; Casas (2), off Cole; McGuire (1), off Cole; Bogaerts (14), off Cole. RBIs_Gonzalez 2 (14), Judge 2 (123), Torres 3 (61), Casas 2 (4), McGuire (6), Bogaerts (67), Verdugo (65). SB_Devers (3), Casas (1), Torres (8). CS_Judge (3).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Donaldson, Andújar); Boston 3 (Verdugo, Pham, Devers). RISP_New York 1 for 5; Boston 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Gonzalez, Arroyo. GIDP_Gonzalez.
DP_Boston 2 (Arroyo, Verdugo, Bogaerts, Verdugo; Bogaerts, Casas).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|6
|
|4
|4
|4
|2
|10
|98
|3.30
|Luetge
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.60
|Trivino
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.20
|Loáisiga
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.42
|Holmes, W, 6-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2.35
|Peralta, S, 4-9
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.41
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|93
|4.31
|Brasier
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.17
|Schreiber, H, 20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.01
|Whitlock, BS, 6-8
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.49
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|5.23
|Familia, L, 1-2
|1
|
|1
|3
|2
|3
|0
|25
|6.10
Inherited runners-scored_Trivino 1-0, Peralta 2-2, Brasier 2-0. IBB_off Familia (Judge). HBP_Trivino (Pham), Holmes (McGuire). WP_Peralta.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:37. A_34,250 (37,755).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.