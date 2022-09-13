Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 6

The Associated Press
September 13, 2022 11:07 pm
< a min read
      

New York

Boston

ab
r
h
bi

New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 8 7 Totals 36 6 6 5
Holmes p-p 0 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 0 0 0
Judge cf 4 3 3 2 Verdugo rf 5 0 1 1
Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 5 1 1 1
Florial pr 0 1 0 0 Devers 3b 4 1 0 0
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0
Torres 2b 5 0 1 3 Arroyo 2b 4 0 0 0
Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 Casas 1b 3 1 1 2
Cabrera rf 3 0 0 0 Hernández cf 4 1 0 0
Andújar lf 4 0 0 0 McGuire c 3 1 2 1
Higashioka c 0 0 0 0 Wong pr 0 1 0 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 2 1 0
Trevino c 3 0 1 0
Hicks ph-lf 0 0 0 0
Gonzalez 1b 4 1 1 2
New York 002 001 010 3 7
Boston 021 001 000 2 6

DP_New York 0, Boston 2. LOB_New York 4, Boston 5. 2B_Torres (23). HR_Gonzalez (5), Judge 2 (57), Casas (2), McGuire (1), Bogaerts (14). SB_Devers (3), Casas (1), Torres (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cole 6 4 4 4 2 10
Luetge 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Trivino 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Loáisiga 1 0 0 0 0 0
Holmes W,6-3 1 1-3 0 2 1 0 1
Peralta S,4-9 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Boston
Pivetta 5 1-3 6 3 3 2 5
Brasier 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Schreiber H,20 1 0 0 0 0 0
Whitlock BS,6-8 1 1 1 1 0 1
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 1
Familia L,1-2 1 1 3 2 3 0

HBP_Trivino (Pham), Holmes (McGuire). WP_Peralta.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:37. A_34,250 (37,755).

Top Stories