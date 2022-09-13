N.Y. Yankees 7, Boston 6

New York
Boston
ab
r
h
bi
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|8
|7
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|6
|5
|
|Holmes p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pham lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge cf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|
|Verdugo rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Florial pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|5
|0
|1
|3
|
|Arroyo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casas 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Andújar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wong pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hicks ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzalez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|002
|001
|010
|3
|—
|7
|Boston
|021
|001
|000
|2
|—
|6
DP_New York 0, Boston 2. LOB_New York 4, Boston 5. 2B_Torres (23). HR_Gonzalez (5), Judge 2 (57), Casas (2), McGuire (1), Bogaerts (14). SB_Devers (3), Casas (1), Torres (8).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole
|6
|
|4
|4
|4
|2
|10
|Luetge
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Trivino
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loáisiga
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holmes W,6-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Peralta S,4-9
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta
|5
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Brasier
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schreiber H,20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Whitlock BS,6-8
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Familia L,1-2
|1
|
|1
|3
|2
|3
|0
HBP_Trivino (Pham), Holmes (McGuire). WP_Peralta.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Paul Clemons; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:37. A_34,250 (37,755).
