N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 1

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|7
|6
|7
|
|Arraez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hicks lf
|5
|0
|1
|3
|
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Judge dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miranda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Palacios 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Guzmán 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garlick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|3
|2
|1
|4
|
|Cave lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Florial cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Celestino cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peraza ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|León c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|B.Hamilton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|New York
|000
|400
|03x
|—
|7
LOB_Minnesota 9, New York 8. 2B_Correa (18), Urshela (23), Peraza (2), Hicks (6). HR_Correa (17), Kiner-Falefa (3). SB_Torres (7), Judge (16), Florial (2), Gonzalez (3).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ryan L,10-8
|4
|
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Moran
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Pagán
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Davis
|1
|
|1
|3
|3
|4
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole W,11-7
|6
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|14
|Luetge S,2-2
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Jose Navas.
T_3:17. A_30,157 (47,309).
Copyright
