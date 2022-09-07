Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 1

The Associated Press
September 7, 2022 7:27 pm
Minnesota

New York

ab
r
h
bi

Minnesota New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 1 8 1 Totals 29 7 6 7
Arraez dh 5 0 1 0 Hicks lf 5 0 1 3
Correa ss 4 1 2 1 Judge dh 2 0 0 0
Miranda 1b 3 0 0 0 Torres 2b 3 1 0 0
Gordon 2b 3 0 1 0 Cabrera rf 4 1 1 0
Sánchez ph 1 0 0 0 Trevino c 4 0 0 0
Palacios 2b 0 0 0 0 Gonzalez 1b 2 1 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 0 2 0 Guzmán 1b 0 0 0 0
Garlick rf 4 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 2 1 4
Cave lf 3 0 1 0 Florial cf 3 1 2 0
Celestino cf 4 0 0 0 Peraza ss 3 1 1 0
León c 3 0 1 0
B.Hamilton ph 1 0 0 0
Minnesota 001 000 000 1
New York 000 400 03x 7

LOB_Minnesota 9, New York 8. 2B_Correa (18), Urshela (23), Peraza (2), Hicks (6). HR_Correa (17), Kiner-Falefa (3). SB_Torres (7), Judge (16), Florial (2), Gonzalez (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Ryan L,10-8 4 3 4 4 4 3
Moran 2 1 0 0 1 2
Pagán 1 1 0 0 1 1
Davis 1 1 3 3 4 1
New York
Cole W,11-7 6 2-3 5 1 1 2 14
Luetge S,2-2 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Jose Navas.

T_3:17. A_30,157 (47,309).

Top Stories