N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 1

Minnesota

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

35

1

8

1

2

17 Arraez dh

5

0

1

0

0

1

.314 READ MORE

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 1 8 1 2 17 Arraez dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .314 Correa ss 4 1 2 1 0 2 .271 Miranda 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .273 Gordon 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .275 a-Sánchez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Palacios 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192 Urshela 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .262 Garlick rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250 Cave lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .225 Celestino cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247 León c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .167 b-B.Hamilton ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 7 6 7 10 7 Hicks lf 5 0 1 3 0 1 .213 Judge dh 2 0 0 0 3 2 .301 Torres 2b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .239 Cabrera rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .192 Trevino c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .255 Gonzalez 1b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .200 Guzmán 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 2 1 4 1 0 .267 Florial cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .111 Peraza ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .267

Minnesota 001 000 000_1 8 0 New York 000 400 03x_7 6 0

a-struck out for Gordon in the 8th. b-popped out for León in the 9th.

LOB_Minnesota 9, New York 8. 2B_Correa (18), Urshela (23), Peraza (2), Hicks (6). HR_Correa (17), off Cole; Kiner-Falefa (3), off Ryan. RBIs_Correa (48), Kiner-Falefa 4 (44), Hicks 3 (36). SB_Torres (7), Judge (16), Florial (2), Gonzalez (3). CS_Florial (0).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Correa, Garlick, Urshela, Gordon); New York 5 (Hicks, Torres, Trevino 2, Cabrera). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 5; New York 3 for 13.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryan, L, 10-8 4 3 4 4 4 3 90 4.05 Moran 2 1 0 0 1 2 29 1.91 Pagán 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 4.89 Davis 1 1 3 3 4 1 43 16.20

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, W, 11-7 6 2-3 5 1 1 2 14 118 3.20 Luetge, S, 2-2 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 3 30 2.55

Inherited runners-scored_Luetge 1-0. IBB_off Pagán (Judge).

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Jose Navas.

T_3:17. A_30,157 (47,309).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.