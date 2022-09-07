N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 1

Minnesota
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
35
1
8
1
2
17
Arraez dh
5
0
1
0
0
1
.314
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|2
|17
|
|Arraez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Correa ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.271
|Miranda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Gordon 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|a-Sánchez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Palacios 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Garlick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|Cave lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.225
|Celestino cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|León c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|b-B.Hamilton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|7
|6
|7
|10
|7
|
|Hicks lf
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.213
|Judge dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.301
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.239
|Cabrera rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.192
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.255
|Gonzalez 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.200
|Guzmán 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Kiner-Falefa 3b
|3
|2
|1
|4
|1
|0
|.267
|Florial cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Peraza ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.267
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|000_1
|8
|0
|New York
|000
|400
|03x_7
|6
|0
a-struck out for Gordon in the 8th. b-popped out for León in the 9th.
LOB_Minnesota 9, New York 8. 2B_Correa (18), Urshela (23), Peraza (2), Hicks (6). HR_Correa (17), off Cole; Kiner-Falefa (3), off Ryan. RBIs_Correa (48), Kiner-Falefa 4 (44), Hicks 3 (36). SB_Torres (7), Judge (16), Florial (2), Gonzalez (3). CS_Florial (0).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Correa, Garlick, Urshela, Gordon); New York 5 (Hicks, Torres, Trevino 2, Cabrera). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 5; New York 3 for 13.
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryan, L, 10-8
|4
|
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|90
|4.05
|Moran
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|1.91
|Pagán
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|4.89
|Davis
|1
|
|1
|3
|3
|4
|1
|43
|16.20
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 11-7
|6
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|14
|118
|3.20
|Luetge, S, 2-2
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|30
|2.55
Inherited runners-scored_Luetge 1-0. IBB_off Pagán (Judge).
Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Jose Navas.
T_3:17. A_30,157 (47,309).
