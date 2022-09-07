Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 7, Minnesota 1

The Associated Press
September 7, 2022 7:27 pm
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 1 8 1 2 17
Arraez dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .314
Correa ss 4 1 2 1 0 2 .271
Miranda 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .273
Gordon 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .275
a-Sánchez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Palacios 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .192
Urshela 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .262
Garlick rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .250
Cave lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .225
Celestino cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247
León c 3 0 1 0 0 2 .167
b-B.Hamilton ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 7 6 7 10 7
Hicks lf 5 0 1 3 0 1 .213
Judge dh 2 0 0 0 3 2 .301
Torres 2b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .239
Cabrera rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .192
Trevino c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .255
Gonzalez 1b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .200
Guzmán 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 2 1 4 1 0 .267
Florial cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .111
Peraza ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .267
Minnesota 001 000 000_1 8 0
New York 000 400 03x_7 6 0

a-struck out for Gordon in the 8th. b-popped out for León in the 9th.

LOB_Minnesota 9, New York 8. 2B_Correa (18), Urshela (23), Peraza (2), Hicks (6). HR_Correa (17), off Cole; Kiner-Falefa (3), off Ryan. RBIs_Correa (48), Kiner-Falefa 4 (44), Hicks 3 (36). SB_Torres (7), Judge (16), Florial (2), Gonzalez (3). CS_Florial (0).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 4 (Correa, Garlick, Urshela, Gordon); New York 5 (Hicks, Torres, Trevino 2, Cabrera). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 5; New York 3 for 13.

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryan, L, 10-8 4 3 4 4 4 3 90 4.05
Moran 2 1 0 0 1 2 29 1.91
Pagán 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 4.89
Davis 1 1 3 3 4 1 43 16.20
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, W, 11-7 6 2-3 5 1 1 2 14 118 3.20
Luetge, S, 2-2 2 1-3 3 0 0 0 3 30 2.55

Inherited runners-scored_Luetge 1-0. IBB_off Pagán (Judge).

Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, David Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Jose Navas.

T_3:17. A_30,157 (47,309).

Top Stories