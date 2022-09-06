On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

The Associated Press
September 6, 2022 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through Sept. 5

1. Joey Logano, 2065.

2. William Byron, 2059.

3. Denny Hamlin, 2057.

        4. Christopher Bell, 2055.

4. Christopher Bell, 2055.

5. Tyler Reddick, 2050.

6. Ryan Blaney, 2047.

7. Kyle Larson, 2044.

8. Ross Chastain, 2042.

9. Chase Elliott, 2041.

10. Alex Bowman, 2037.

11. Kyle Busch, 2035.

12. Daniel Suárez, 2029.

13. Austin Cindric, 2027.

14. Austin Dillon, 2025.

15. Chase Briscoe, 2019.

16. Kevin Harvick, 2016.

17. Martin Truex Jr, 819.

18. Erik Jones, 634.

19. Aric Almirola, 602.

20. Bubba Wallace, 584.

21. Chris Buescher, 533.

22. Justin Haley, 507.

23. Kurt Busch, 485.

24. Cole Custer, 475.

25. Michael McDowell, 473.

26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 454.

27. Brad Keselowski, 443.

28. Harrison Burton, 437.

29. Ty Dillon, 411.

30. Todd Gilliland, 402.

31. Corey Lajoie, 328.

32. Cody Ware, 237.

33. David Ragan, 89.

34. Joey Hand, 63.

35. Greg Biffle, 24.

36. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.

37. Boris Said, 11.

38. Kyle Tilley, 8.

39. Mike Rockenfeller, 7.

40. Daniil Kvyat, 2.

41. Kimi Raikkonen, 1.

