NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

Through Sept. 11
1. Christopher Bell, 2108.
2. William Byron, 2098.
3. Denny Hamlin, 2097.
4. Joey Logano, 2090.
5. Ryan Blaney, 2086.
6. Alex Bowman, 2080.
7. Chase Elliott, 2078.
8. Kyle Larson, 2077.
9. Ross Chastain, 2076.
10. Daniel Suárez, 2056.
11. Tyler Reddick, 2052.
12. Austin Cindric, 2052.
13. Kyle Busch, 2050.
14. Austin Dillon, 2049.
15. Chase Briscoe, 2043.
16. Kevin Harvick, 2017.
17. Martin Truex Jr, 859.
18. Erik Jones, 642.
19. Bubba Wallace, 637.
20. Aric Almirola, 618.
21. Chris Buescher, 555.
22. Justin Haley, 525.
23. Michael McDowell, 494.
24. Cole Custer, 490.
25. Kurt Busch, 485.
26. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 468.
27. Brad Keselowski, 455.
28. Harrison Burton, 442.
29. Ty Dillon, 428.
30. Todd Gilliland, 416.
31. Corey Lajoie, 332.
32. Cody Ware, 247.
33. David Ragan, 89.
34. Joey Hand, 63.
35. Greg Biffle, 24.
36. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.
37. Boris Said, 11.
38. Kyle Tilley, 8.
39. Mike Rockenfeller, 7.
40. Daniil Kvyat, 2.
41. Kimi Raikkonen, 1.
