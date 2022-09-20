NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

Through Sept. 19
1. Chase Elliott, 3040.
2. Joey Logano, 3025.
3. Ross Chastain, 3020.
4. Kyle Larson, 3019.
5. William Byron, 3015.
6. Denny Hamlin, 3013.
7. Christopher Bell, 3013.
8. Ryan Blaney, 3013.
9. Chase Briscoe, 3009.
10. Daniel Suárez, 3007.
11. Alex Bowman, 3007.
12. Austin Cindric, 3006.
13. Tyler Reddick, 2067.
14. Kyle Busch, 2067.
15. Austin Dillon, 2058.
16. Kevin Harvick, 2045.
17. Martin Truex Jr, 861.
18. Erik Jones, 658.
19. Bubba Wallace, 645.
20. Aric Almirola, 627.
21. Chris Buescher, 599.
22. Justin Haley, 550.
23. Michael McDowell, 520.
24. Cole Custer, 519.
25. Brad Keselowski, 489.
26. Kurt Busch, 485.
27. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 472.
28. Harrison Burton, 463.
29. Ty Dillon, 439.
30. Todd Gilliland, 435.
31. Corey Lajoie, 354.
32. Cody Ware, 267.
33. David Ragan, 89.
34. Joey Hand, 63.
35. Greg Biffle, 24.
36. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.
37. Boris Said, 11.
38. Kyle Tilley, 8.
39. Mike Rockenfeller, 7.
40. Daniil Kvyat, 2.
41. Kimi Raikkonen, 1.
