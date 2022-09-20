NASCAR Cup Series Winners

Through Sept. 19
1. Chase Elliott, 4.
2. William Byron, 2.
2. Ross Chastain, 2.
2. Denny Hamlin, 2.
2. Kevin Harvick, 2.
2. Kyle Larson, 2.
2. Joey Logano, 2.
2. Tyler Reddick, 2.
9. Christopher Bell, 1.
9. Alex Bowman, 1.
9. Chase Briscoe, 1.
9. Chris Buescher, 1.
9. Kyle Busch, 1.
9. Kurt Busch, 1.
9. Austin Cindric, 1.
9. Austin Dillon, 1.
9. Erik Jones, 1.
9. Daniel Suárez, 1.
9. Bubba Wallace, 1.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.