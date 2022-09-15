Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics Results

The Associated Press
September 15, 2022 11:11 pm
1 min read
      

Thursday

At Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol, Tenn.
Lap length: 0.53 miles
(Start position in parentheses)

1. (6) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 200 laps, 45 points.

2. (35) Zane Smith, Ford, 200, 36.

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator...

READ MORE

Thursday

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (6) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 200 laps, 45 points.

2. (35) Zane Smith, Ford, 200, 36.

3. (28) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 200, 34.

        Insight by Axonius: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Scott Maucione and guest Steve Wallace, chief technology officer at the Defense Information Systems Agency will discuss the IT landscape and asset management in the era of zero trust. In addition, Tom Kennedy, vice president at Axonius will provide an industry perspective.

4. (4) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 200, 39.

5. (16) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 200, 33.

6. (1) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 200, 39.

7. (3) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 200, 48.

8. (7) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 200, 41.

9. (2) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 200, 48.

10. (5) Corey Heim, Toyota, 200, 30.

11. (12) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 200, 26.

        Read more: Sports News

12. (36) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 200, 28.

13. (27) Kaden Honeycutt, Toyota, 200, 26.

14. (18) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 200, 23.

15. (8) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

16. (17) Taylor Gray, Ford, 200, 27.

17. (26) Tanner Gray, Ford, 200, 24.

18. (11) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 200, 26.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

19. (10) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 200, 18.

20. (32) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 200, 17.

21. (20) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, 200, 16.

22. (15) Jake Garcia, Chevrolet, 200, 15.

23. (23) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 200, 14.

24. (19) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 200, 13.

25. (25) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 200, 12.

26. (29) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 200, 11.

27. (9) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 199, 17.

28. (22) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 197, 9.

29. (31) Leland Honeyman, Chevrolet, 195, 0.

30. (24) Chase Purdy, Toyota, 193, 12.

31. (21) Connor Mosack, Chevrolet, 192, 6.

32. (13) Dean Thompson, Chevrolet, accident, 178, 5.

33. (30) Chris Hacker, Chevrolet, suspension, 165, 4.

34. (14) Rajah Caruth, Chevrolet, accident, 44, 3.

35. (34) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, accident, 34, 2.

36. (33) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, accident, 25, 1.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 74.706 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 25 minutes, 37 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.152 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 49 laps.

Lead Changes: 3 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D.Kraus 0-27; C.Smith 28-116; Z.Smith 117-155; T.Majeski 156-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Smith, 1 time for 89 laps; T.Majeski, 1 time for 45 laps; Z.Smith, 1 time for 39 laps; D.Kraus, 1 time for 27 laps.

Wins: Z.Smith, 3; C.Smith, 3; J.Nemechek, 2; C.Heim, 2; B.Rhodes, 1; S.Friesen, 1; G.Enfinger, 1; R.Preece, 1; P.Kligerman, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. Z.Smith, 3037; 2. C.Smith, 3028; 3. J.Nemechek, 3024; 4. B.Rhodes, 3017; 5. S.Friesen, 3013; 6. T.Majeski, 3008; 7. G.Enfinger, 3007; 8. C.Eckes, 3007; 9. C.Hocevar, 2099; 10. M.Crafton, 2092; 11. D.Kraus, 484; 12. T.Ankrum, 475; 13. M.DiBenedetto, 431; 14. T.Gray, 410; 15. C.Heim, 378; 16. C.Purdy, 369.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|22 Michigan Digital Government Summit
9|22 DevSecOps Bootcamp
9|22 The Year Cybersecurity Went Prime Time:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories