NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

The Associated Press
September 6, 2022 2:00 pm
Through Sept. 5

1. AJ Allmendinger, 964 (3).

2. Ty Gibbs, 913 (5).

3. Justin Allgaier, 898 (3).

4. Noah Gragson, 872 (4).

5. Josh Berry, 830 (2).

6. Austin Hill, 740 (2).

7. Brandon Jones, 708 (1).

8. Riley Herbst, 651 (0).

9. Sam Mayer, 648 (0).

10. Daniel Hemric, 593 (0).

11. Landon Cassill, 573 (0).

12. Ryan Sieg, 555 (0).

13. Sheldon Creed, 539 (0).

14. Brandon Brown, 458 (0).

15. Anthony Alfredo, 458 (0).

16. Myatt Snider, 383 (0).

17. Brett Moffitt, 383 (0).

18. Jeb Burton, 374 (0).

19. Alex Labbe, 356 (0).

20. Jeremy Clements, 344 (1).

21. Bayley Currey, 304 (0).

22. JJ Yeley, 274 (0).

23. Ryan Vargas, 262 (0).

24. Kyle Weatherman, 261 (0).

25. Trevor Bayne, 241 (0).

26. Mason Massey, 214 (0).

27. Josh Williams, 208 (0).

28. Kyle Sieg, 204 (0).

29. Joe Graf Jr, 202 (0).

30. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 163 (0).

31. Ryan Truex, 162 (0).

32. David Starr, 143 (0).

33. Ryan Ellis, 137 (0).

34. Jade Buford, 127 (0).

35. Sage Karam, 125 (0).

36. Sammy Smith, 105 (0).

37. Parker Retzlaff, 103 (0).

38. Joey Gase, 99 (0).

39. Patrick Emerling, 96 (0).

40. Preston Pardus, 84 (0).

41. Jesse Iwuji, 84 (0).

42. Andy Lally, 83 (0).

43. Shane Lee, 71 (0).

44. Cj McLaughlin, 66 (0).

45. Tommy Joe Martins, 64 (0).

46. Miguel Paludo, 52 (0).

47. Scott Heckert, 50 (0).

48. Derek Griffith, 46 (0).

49. Patrick Gallagher, 44 (0).

50. Parker Chase, 31 (0).

51. Caesar Bacarella, 31 (0).

52. Drew Dollar, 30 (0).

53. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 26 (0).

54. Santino Ferrucci, 22 (0).

55. Howie Disavino III, 21 (0).

56. Nicholas Sanchez, 20 (0).

57. Gray Gaulding, 17 (0).

58. Natalie Decker, 17 (0).

59. Garrett Smithley, 16 (0).

60. Dillon Bassett, 10 (0).

61. BJ McLeod, 9 (0).

62. Chris Dyson, 9 (0).

63. Spencer Pumpelly, 8 (0).

64. Dawson Cram, 7 (0).

65. Chad Finchum, 5 (0).

66. Will Rodgers, 2 (0).

67. Julia Landauer, 1 (0).

68. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 1 (0).

69. Darren Dilley, 1 (0).

Top Stories