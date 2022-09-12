On Air: The Search for Accountability/Space Hour/Accelerating Government (Rotation)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

The Associated Press
September 12, 2022 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through Sept. 11

1. AJ Allmendinger, 1003 (3).

2. Ty Gibbs, 965 (5).

3. Justin Allgaier, 948 (3).

        Insight by Optum Serve: How can the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services mitigate fraud, waste and abuse while ensuring adequate care for...

READ MORE

Through Sept. 11

1. AJ Allmendinger, 1003 (3).

2. Ty Gibbs, 965 (5).

3. Justin Allgaier, 948 (3).

        Insight by Contrast Security: During this exclusive webinar, moderator Jared Serbu and agency leaders discuss software implementation cyber risks and how they are measuring and mitigating those risks in their software ecosystem and supply chain. Register now!

4. Noah Gragson, 931 (5).

5. Josh Berry, 866 (2).

6. Austin Hill, 769 (2).

7. Brandon Jones, 756 (1).

8. Sam Mayer, 678 (0).

9. Riley Herbst, 673 (0).

10. Daniel Hemric, 615 (0).

11. Landon Cassill, 597 (0).

        Read more: Sports News

12. Ryan Sieg, 578 (0).

13. Sheldon Creed, 565 (0).

14. Brandon Brown, 478 (0).

15. Anthony Alfredo, 477 (0).

16. Brett Moffitt, 416 (0).

17. Myatt Snider, 401 (0).

18. Jeb Burton, 375 (0).

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

19. Jeremy Clements, 360 (1).

20. Alex Labbe, 356 (0).

21. Bayley Currey, 306 (0).

22. JJ Yeley, 289 (0).

23. Ryan Vargas, 266 (0).

24. Kyle Weatherman, 261 (0).

25. Trevor Bayne, 241 (0).

26. Josh Williams, 221 (0).

27. Mason Massey, 220 (0).

28. Kyle Sieg, 204 (0).

29. Joe Graf Jr, 202 (0).

30. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 163 (0).

31. Ryan Truex, 162 (0).

32. David Starr, 157 (0).

33. Sammy Smith, 144 (0).

34. Ryan Ellis, 137 (0).

35. Jade Buford, 127 (0).

36. Sage Karam, 125 (0).

37. Joey Gase, 106 (0).

38. Parker Retzlaff, 103 (0).

39. Patrick Emerling, 96 (0).

40. Jesse Iwuji, 85 (0).

41. Preston Pardus, 84 (0).

42. Andy Lally, 83 (0).

43. Shane Lee, 71 (0).

44. Cj McLaughlin, 69 (0).

45. Tommy Joe Martins, 64 (0).

46. Derek Griffith, 56 (0).

47. Miguel Paludo, 52 (0).

48. Scott Heckert, 50 (0).

49. Patrick Gallagher, 44 (0).

50. Parker Chase, 31 (0).

51. Caesar Bacarella, 31 (0).

52. Drew Dollar, 30 (0).

53. Howie Disavino III, 30 (0).

54. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 26 (0).

55. Santino Ferrucci, 22 (0).

56. Garrett Smithley, 21 (0).

57. Nicholas Sanchez, 20 (0).

58. Dillon Bassett, 18 (0).

59. Gray Gaulding, 17 (0).

60. Natalie Decker, 17 (0).

61. BJ McLeod, 9 (0).

62. Chris Dyson, 9 (0).

63. Spencer Pumpelly, 8 (0).

64. Dawson Cram, 7 (0).

65. Chad Finchum, 5 (0).

66. Will Rodgers, 2 (0).

67. Julia Landauer, 1 (0).

68. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 1 (0).

69. Darren Dilley, 1 (0).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

9|19 The GAO Green Book Compliance Academy...
9|19 Cybersecurity Tools and Techniques for...
9|19 2022 Future Force Capabilities...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories