NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through Sept. 11
1. AJ Allmendinger, 1003 (3).
2. Ty Gibbs, 965 (5).
3. Justin Allgaier, 948 (3).
Through Sept. 11
1. AJ Allmendinger, 1003 (3).
2. Ty Gibbs, 965 (5).
3. Justin Allgaier, 948 (3).
4. Noah Gragson, 931 (5).
5. Josh Berry, 866 (2).
6. Austin Hill, 769 (2).
7. Brandon Jones, 756 (1).
8. Sam Mayer, 678 (0).
9. Riley Herbst, 673 (0).
10. Daniel Hemric, 615 (0).
11. Landon Cassill, 597 (0).
12. Ryan Sieg, 578 (0).
13. Sheldon Creed, 565 (0).
14. Brandon Brown, 478 (0).
15. Anthony Alfredo, 477 (0).
16. Brett Moffitt, 416 (0).
17. Myatt Snider, 401 (0).
18. Jeb Burton, 375 (0).
19. Jeremy Clements, 360 (1).
20. Alex Labbe, 356 (0).
21. Bayley Currey, 306 (0).
22. JJ Yeley, 289 (0).
23. Ryan Vargas, 266 (0).
24. Kyle Weatherman, 261 (0).
25. Trevor Bayne, 241 (0).
26. Josh Williams, 221 (0).
27. Mason Massey, 220 (0).
28. Kyle Sieg, 204 (0).
29. Joe Graf Jr, 202 (0).
30. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 163 (0).
31. Ryan Truex, 162 (0).
32. David Starr, 157 (0).
33. Sammy Smith, 144 (0).
34. Ryan Ellis, 137 (0).
35. Jade Buford, 127 (0).
36. Sage Karam, 125 (0).
37. Joey Gase, 106 (0).
38. Parker Retzlaff, 103 (0).
39. Patrick Emerling, 96 (0).
40. Jesse Iwuji, 85 (0).
41. Preston Pardus, 84 (0).
42. Andy Lally, 83 (0).
43. Shane Lee, 71 (0).
44. Cj McLaughlin, 69 (0).
45. Tommy Joe Martins, 64 (0).
46. Derek Griffith, 56 (0).
47. Miguel Paludo, 52 (0).
48. Scott Heckert, 50 (0).
49. Patrick Gallagher, 44 (0).
50. Parker Chase, 31 (0).
51. Caesar Bacarella, 31 (0).
52. Drew Dollar, 30 (0).
53. Howie Disavino III, 30 (0).
54. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 26 (0).
55. Santino Ferrucci, 22 (0).
56. Garrett Smithley, 21 (0).
57. Nicholas Sanchez, 20 (0).
58. Dillon Bassett, 18 (0).
59. Gray Gaulding, 17 (0).
60. Natalie Decker, 17 (0).
61. BJ McLeod, 9 (0).
62. Chris Dyson, 9 (0).
63. Spencer Pumpelly, 8 (0).
64. Dawson Cram, 7 (0).
65. Chad Finchum, 5 (0).
66. Will Rodgers, 2 (0).
67. Julia Landauer, 1 (0).
68. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 1 (0).
69. Darren Dilley, 1 (0).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.