NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through Sept. 18
1. Noah Gragson, 2051 (6).
2. Ty Gibbs, 2038 (5).
3. Justin Allgaier, 2033 (3).
Through Sept. 18
1. Noah Gragson, 2051 (6).
2. Ty Gibbs, 2038 (5).
3. Justin Allgaier, 2033 (3).
4. AJ Allmendinger, 2032 (3).
5. Josh Berry, 2022 (2).
6. Austin Hill, 2016 (2).
7. Brandon Jones, 2010 (1).
8. Jeremy Clements, 2005 (1).
9. Sam Mayer, 2005 (0).
10. Daniel Hemric, 2003 (0).
11. Riley Herbst, 2002 (0).
12. Ryan Sieg, 2001 (0).
13. Landon Cassill, 601 (0).
14. Sheldon Creed, 566 (0).
15. Anthony Alfredo, 501 (0).
16. Brandon Brown, 479 (0).
17. Myatt Snider, 416 (0).
18. Brett Moffitt, 416 (0).
19. Jeb Burton, 405 (0).
20. Alex Labbe, 367 (0).
21. Bayley Currey, 332 (0).
22. JJ Yeley, 293 (0).
23. Kyle Weatherman, 281 (0).
24. Ryan Vargas, 266 (0).
25. Trevor Bayne, 241 (0).
26. Josh Williams, 237 (0).
27. Mason Massey, 225 (0).
28. Joe Graf Jr, 216 (0).
29. Kyle Sieg, 204 (0).
30. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 188 (0).
31. Sammy Smith, 168 (0).
32. David Starr, 164 (0).
33. Ryan Truex, 162 (0).
34. Ryan Ellis, 155 (0).
35. Sage Karam, 144 (0).
36. Jade Buford, 127 (0).
37. Joey Gase, 106 (0).
38. Patrick Emerling, 106 (0).
39. Parker Retzlaff, 103 (0).
40. Jesse Iwuji, 85 (0).
41. Preston Pardus, 84 (0).
42. Andy Lally, 83 (0).
43. Cj McLaughlin, 82 (0).
44. Shane Lee, 71 (0).
45. Tommy Joe Martins, 64 (0).
46. Derek Griffith, 56 (0).
47. Miguel Paludo, 52 (0).
48. Scott Heckert, 50 (0).
49. Patrick Gallagher, 44 (0).
50. Parker Chase, 31 (0).
51. Caesar Bacarella, 31 (0).
52. Drew Dollar, 30 (0).
53. Howie Disavino III, 30 (0).
54. Nicholas Sanchez, 28 (0).
55. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 26 (0).
56. Santino Ferrucci, 22 (0).
57. Garrett Smithley, 21 (0).
58. Dillon Bassett, 18 (0).
59. Gray Gaulding, 17 (0).
60. Natalie Decker, 17 (0).
61. BJ McLeod, 12 (0).
62. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 10 (0).
63. Chris Dyson, 9 (0).
64. Spencer Pumpelly, 8 (0).
65. Dawson Cram, 7 (0).
66. Bobby McCarty, 6 (0).
67. Chad Finchum, 5 (0).
68. Will Rodgers, 2 (0).
69. Julia Landauer, 1 (0).
70. Darren Dilley, 1 (0).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.