NASCAR Xfinity Schedule-Winners

Feb. 19 — Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (Austin Hill)

Feb. 26 — Production Alliance Group 300 (Cole Custer)

March 5 — Alsco Uniforms 300 (Ty Gibbs)

March 12 — United Rentals 200 (Noah Gragson)

March 19 — Nalley Cars 250 (Ty Gibbs)

March 26 — Pit Boss 250 (AJ Allmendinger)

April 2 — ToyotaCare 250 (Ty Gibbs)

April 8 — Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com (Brandon Jones)

April 23 — Ag-Pro 300 (Noah Gragson)

April 30 — A-GAME 200 (Josh Berry)

May 7 — Mahindra ROXOR 200 (Justin Allgaier)

May 21 — SRS Distribution 250 (Tyler Reddick)

May 28 — Alsco Uniforms 300 (Josh Berry)

June 4 — Pacific Office Automation 147 (AJ Allmendinger)

June 25 — Tennessee Lottery 250 (Justin Allgaier)

July 2 — Henry 180 (Ty Gibbs)

July 9 — Alsco Uniforms 250 (Austin Hill)

July 16 — Crayon 200 (Justin Allgaier)

July 23 — Explore The Pocono Mountains 225 (Noah Gragson)

July 30 — Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard (AJ Allmendinger)

Aug. 6 — New Holland 250 (Ty Gibbs)

Aug. 20 — Sunoco Go Rewards 200 at The Glen (Kyle Larson)

Aug. 26 — Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola (Jeremy Clements)

Sept. 3 — Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 (Noah Gragson)

Sept. 10 — Kansas Lottery 300 (Noah Gragson)

Sept. 16 — Food City 300, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 24 — Andy’s Frozen Custard 300, Fort Worth, Texas

Oct. 1 — Sparks 300, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 8 — Drive for the Cure 250 presented by BlueCross BlueShield of North Carolina, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 15 — Alsco Uniforms 302, Las Vegas

Oct. 22 — Contender Boats 300, Homestead, Fla.

Oct. 29 — Dead On Tools 250, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 5 — NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race, Avondale, Ariz.

