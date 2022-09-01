All Times EDT
East Division
W
L
Pct
GB
New York
83
48
.634
_
|Atlanta
|80
|51
|.611
|3
|Philadelphia
|73
|58
|.557
|10
|Miami
|55
|75
|.423
|27½
|Washington
|44
|86
|.338
|38½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|76
|55
|.580
|_
|Milwaukee
|69
|60
|.535
|6
|Chicago
|56
|75
|.427
|20
|Cincinnati
|51
|78
|.395
|24
|Pittsburgh
|49
|81
|.377
|26½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|90
|39
|.698
|_
|San Diego
|73
|59
|.553
|18½
|Arizona
|61
|68
|.473
|29
|San Francisco
|61
|68
|.473
|29
|Colorado
|56
|75
|.427
|35
___
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 1
San Diego 5, San Francisco 4
N.Y. Mets 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1, 10 innings
Atlanta 3, Colorado 2
Washington 5, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 7, Toronto 5
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 3, 13 innings
Philadelphia 18, Arizona 2
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto (Manoah 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Beede 1-4), 6:35 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 7-9) at Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 12-6) at Atlanta (Morton 6-5), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-4) at St. Louis (Montgomery 7-3), 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 10-5) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 9-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 4-6), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
