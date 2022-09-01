On Air: Ask the CIO
National League Glance

The Associated Press
September 1, 2022 10:01 am
All Times EDT

East Division

W
L
Pct
GB

New York
83
48
.634
_

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 83 48 .634 _
Atlanta 80 51 .611 3
Philadelphia 73 58 .557 10
Miami 55 75 .423 27½
Washington 44 86 .338 38½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 76 55 .580 _
Milwaukee 69 60 .535 6
Chicago 56 75 .427 20
Cincinnati 51 78 .395 24
Pittsburgh 49 81 .377 26½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 90 39 .698 _
San Diego 73 59 .553 18½
Arizona 61 68 .473 29
San Francisco 61 68 .473 29
Colorado 56 75 .427 35

___

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 1

San Diego 5, San Francisco 4

N.Y. Mets 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Tampa Bay 2, Miami 1, 10 innings

Atlanta 3, Colorado 2

Washington 5, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 7, Toronto 5

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 3, 13 innings

Philadelphia 18, Arizona 2

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Manoah 12-7) at Pittsburgh (Beede 1-4), 6:35 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 7-9) at Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 12-6) at Atlanta (Morton 6-5), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-4) at St. Louis (Montgomery 7-3), 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 10-5) at Arizona (Davies 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 11-7) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 9-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 4-6), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Top Stories